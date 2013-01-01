I recently got back from Hawaii, and I got to check off a few locations. Some of my pics aren't great since I took them from a moving bus.Puaena Point, where the final 3 teams of TAR US 3 received a blessing from a kahuna.Kaneohe Bay, where the final Roadblock of TAR US 6 had racers skydiving into the bay. Also, to the left of Chinaman's Hat out in the bay is Secret Island, where TAR US 20 finished and where TAR France had a Pit Stop.The Waterfront Towers Mauka and Makai, where the final three teams of TAR US 20 had to climb to the top using an ascender, spot a flag, and face-first rappel.The hill behind Coral Kingdom and its famous gate, where TAR US 20 and TAR Israel 6 both had a land surfing Roadblock.The USS Missouri, which was the site of a semaphore Roadblock during TAR France.