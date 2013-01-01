« previous next »
Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!

Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 PM
I recently got back from Hawaii, and I got to check off a few locations. Some of my pics aren't great since I took them from a moving bus.

Puaena Point, where the final 3 teams of TAR US 3 received a blessing from a kahuna.



Kaneohe Bay, where the final Roadblock of TAR US 6 had racers skydiving into the bay. Also, to the left of Chinaman's Hat out in the bay is Secret Island, where TAR US 20 finished and where TAR France had a Pit Stop.



The Waterfront Towers Mauka and Makai, where the final three teams of TAR US 20 had to climb to the top using an ascender, spot a flag, and face-first rappel.



The hill behind Coral Kingdom and its famous gate, where TAR US 20 and TAR Israel 6 both had a land surfing Roadblock.



The USS Missouri, which was the site of a semaphore Roadblock during TAR France.

