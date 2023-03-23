« previous next »
March 23, 2023, 09:55:53 PM
I recently got back from Hawaii, and I got to check off a few locations. Some of my pics aren't great since I took them from a moving bus.

Puaena Point, where the final 3 teams of TAR US 3 received a blessing from a kahuna.



Kaneohe Bay, where the final Roadblock of TAR US 6 had racers skydiving into the bay. Also, to the left of Chinaman's Hat out in the bay is Secret Island, where TAR US 20 finished and where TAR France had a Pit Stop.



The Waterfront Towers Mauka and Makai, where the final three teams of TAR US 20 had to climb to the top using an ascender, spot a flag, and face-first rappel.



The hill behind Coral Kingdom and its famous gate, where TAR US 20 and TAR Israel 6 both had a land surfing Roadblock.



The USS Missouri, which was the site of a semaphore Roadblock during TAR France.

March 24, 2023, 11:04:15 AM
These are awesome! Beautiful ****s and great memories!

Thanks for sharing!
May 21, 2023, 03:17:52 PM
Recently returned from a longtime friend's wedding in the most-visited city in TAR history....
  :conf:Los Angeles, California! :funny:
(To be a little more exact, a pre-ceremony event in Glendale, the knot was observed at Terranea in Rancho Palos Verdes)
Had a day and a half to wander after the festivities so I checkpointed a variety of Race locations as I could spare.

Santa Monica Pier - TAR5
Season 5's story arc begins here, a good half an hour away from Los Angeles in the beautiful city of Santa Monica. A lovely day out with so many international travelers (heard a good amount of British and Australian accents), families, friends, and couples. The amusement park was packed with beachgoers, the walking path going underneath the pier catered to many joggers and bikers, and street performers and fruit stands were a staple of upholding the happy and go-getter energy of the area. The several restaurants located within the area were especially taking on the first wave of summer breakers. Overall, I really enjoyed the atmosphere of the beachside city, the Pier was great albeit smaller than I had imagined.





Shoreline Aquatic Park overlooking The RMS Queen Mary - TAR7
Irony struck the starting line of the seventh season because another race was beginning. There was a 4K run community gathering in the morning I went and the park was fairly alive. I did not learn until just recently that the coast from Long Beach to Laguna Beach has historically been the marathon hotspot, with the beachside walking trail along Santa Monica to Marina del Rey as more of a "practice space". And to see this statement with a little more proof was exciting! I meandered to the base of the lighthouse to see a wonderful vantage point of the Long Beach skyline in all its glory. So many Lime scooters lying around to zip around the Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village, but not enough allotted time to do that this trip. Maybe in an L.A. part 2. :tup:




Port of Long Beach - Pier J - TAR17
Went on my second free morning and it had such a peaceful view of the Pacific. Without needing to bungee swing from the crane while giving yourself a Brook-esque heart attack like in the finale, you could see boats in the distance fairly close to sea level, and for an industrialized area, the water was surprisingly clean. So clear that there were pockets of locals doing some early morning fishing along the jetty. There is a beautifully-maintained bike path lined with palm trees on the drive toward Pier J and I stopped by it on my way to Shoreline Aquatic Park to capture the perspective.



Rose Bowl Stadium - TAR17
The location of the parade float decorating Roadblock! Luckily, there was no event hosted the day I went so I parked in the dirt since the gates were closed and walked on over to the entrance with no problem. I realize now that I was so focused on getting a closeup shot of the stadium that I forgot the task was actually done on the parking lot. :laugh: The brick pattern shaped like a rose in the plaza is part of the Brick Campaign by the stadium to commemorate various college alumni and people that have donated to preserve the functions and legacy of this entertainment venue. I thought the gesture was pretty cool and wanted to showcase a portion of it. I did see one from my home state of Illinois.



Quixote Studios at Griffith Park - TAR17
Behold, the studio responsible for the matrix board of greeters final memory task! It's an understandably, highly-secured area for film production so I was not allowed inside. But I did snap some worthy pictures of the front signage and a glimpse of one of the soundstage's garage doors.


Hsi Lai Temple - TAR19
Unique in its architecture, and above all civilization, this Buddhist temple in Hacienda Heights is one of my favorite L.A. tourist destinations. Quiet, serene, and enormous, the complex offers educational spaces for Dharma retreat scholars, large prayer shrines on entry and in the main square, and even cuisine like a tea shop and vegetarian buffet hall. Zen gardens are meticulously sculpted in honor of Buddha, and the detailed decorative finishes seen around the temple make visitors feel like they are not even in the U.S. A little surprised TAR was bold enough to get the temple cleared for TV production and national promotional material, as well as the iconic paper umbrella task, knowing now the sacredness of the temple, but I'm glad they managed to do it because it worked to give this place more recognition and reach. After 7 years, I can now celebrate visiting all of the locations of the season 19 premiere! (My Taipei visit in 2016 is documented on page 11 of this thread, but I'm bummed that the photo links somehow errored and vanished.)





Colorado Street Bridge - TAR21
"Another bridge," my friend who was frustrated navigating to Glendale says... it's not just a bridge, it's the Double Your Money twist reveal spot and where Natalie & Nadiya first uttered the term "Twinnies" on the show! I did not reply with that aloud, but this made a quick drive-through on my way to the pre-wedding event so special. I never rushed to open my camera app so quickly before.


Griffith Observatory (kind of) - TAR22
Did not have time to stop and trek to the observatory as it was my very last destination I planned to see prior to catching my flight. The road winds for a very long time and gets scary is all I can say. For a dedicated solo Los Angeles trip, I would definitely set a day for the full Griffith Park & Observatory experience.


Point Vicente Lighthouse - TAR25
I could not pass up the opportunity to take these photos on my way to Terranea Resort. The area was closed the day I went and is only open for the public Saturdays from mid-morning to the afternoon so plan as needed if you want to go directly inside. Fortunately, my phone camera could just crop through the chainlink fence without illegally trespassing.

I'm confident Peach remembers the victorious sightings of Amy & Maya running up to Phil here. :jumpy:



Hollywood Bowl - TAR32
Tucked away in the hills, this amphitheater is a very low-key spot for a picnic. As you park your vehicle, you are able to climb an open VIP gathering area up a hill to the right and sneak peek at the audience seats in the Bowl. There are wooden bench tables spread across the area and is shaded underneath a large tree. I took the first photo from that area and now I know a perfect tailgating place. LOL The venue inside is usually closed whenever there is no event or one being set up for the following day. Like many other locations I visited this time due to the lack of public events, parking was never an issue.


Dignity Health Sports Park - TAR33
One of the more recent visits of the TAR franchise where Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla battled for the win, I popped up at the soccer stadium after the locations in Long Beach and took some quick photos here. The route to the tennis stadium was blocked off from the public, and as it was located on the opposite end of the stadium, I could not stray too far away from my vehicle. Not much visibility or visual interest from the exterior, so I did not have a real reason to stay here for very long. Now that I think of it, could have parked at a mini mall and walked over to take a picture of the tennis arena at least. Next time redemption perhaps.



Last, but not least... the most frequented place in TAR ever:
Los Angeles International Airport - Almost every dang season :lol:
These are pictures I took after returning my rental car. Maybe next time I will get more detailed photos of the airport inside. :funny:



Hope you all enjoyed perusing my mess, but what counts is that I had fun! :2hearts:
May 22, 2023, 09:29:22 AM
WOW Rachel!! These are AMAZING! You really covered the bases.
Love seeing our places again.

Wish you would have been there longer as I would have put you to actual work!  :d025:


 :wine: :thankyou: :wine:

August 10, 2023, 08:01:23 PM
If you have read the S36 board, then go into this spoiler with no caution. If you haven't, then please proceed with all of the caution in the world.

Show content
On a nice day, you can see Mount Rainer from the top of the Space Needle...

August 10, 2023, 09:07:59 PM
Been to the US Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL (TAR 8: Family Edition) and have crossed the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge in Nashville, TN (TAR 34)!
September 12, 2023, 09:23:43 PM
Just completed a trip to Sri Lanka and Dubai

Probably one of the most memorable pitstops in race history:

September 12, 2023, 09:50:53 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan. on September 12, 2023, 09:23:43 PM
Just completed a trip to Sri Lanka and Dubai

Probably one of the most memorable pitstops in race history:
:clap2: Want to know, did you do the honor and swim the length?
September 12, 2023, 10:03:41 PM
Oh WOW the real deal!! Hope you swam it!!
September 12, 2023, 10:16:22 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on September 12, 2023, 09:50:53 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan. on September 12, 2023, 09:23:43 PM
Just completed a trip to Sri Lanka and Dubai

Probably one of the most memorable pitstops in race history:
:clap2: Want to know, did you do the honor and swim the length?

Lol no, I was not a guest at the hotel. I walked in sneakily just to take a few photos  :lol:
June 07, 2024, 10:20:33 PM
I flew back on a two-day business trip from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida today so here we go, a short and sweet Miami/Fort Lauderdale trip written out long and detailed from me! Went to the middle one a few hours before my flight out of Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood today. 8)

Everglades National Park (barely) - TAR3
Bright and early at 6:30, I made my daring journey two hours away to Homestead to experience the beauty of the Ernest Coe Visitor Center. It's the first junction before officially entering the wetlands preservation and I was willing to bet my company reimbursement that you can experience Florida in a classy way while still running a conference later without a hitch. The road to the Everglades was unassuming. Along the way, I saw a bunch of tropical tree nurseries and even an iconic fruit market called Robert Is Here. (Highly recommend it as a trip bonus, the smoothie baristas there make the tastiest mamey sapote milkshakes!) After seeing the national park signage, the landscape to and from became day and night. Cypress dome trees overtook the view, swamp waters began to pool around, and the weather was simply lush and humid. At the visitor center, I saw brochures on opportunities for swamp slogging tours, backcountry camping, and our most known TAR style of enjoying the scene - airboat rides! I would love to cover this region more in-depth later on a one-time camping trip, but as a first light splash into the figurative waters, this wasn't too overwhelming and I very much enjoyed learning about the different animals that live in the region and protective efforts from interactive voices of the local rangers. I headed back into city life within the hour, but I took away a bigger appreciation for the Everglades.



Bonnet House - TAR7
The stop I went to this morning and could not wait to post! Going in, I was not expecting to be mesmerized. I was assuming I would walk in, take a few pictures, and leave. I quickly learned that the Birch and Bartlett family, the old owners of the estate, could let the art speak for themselves, and each and every facet of their manor was meticulously crafted to match their bohemian personas. Would it be bold of me to say this is 100 times more captivating than all metropolitan art museums? Between the multiple hues, plants, and textures used to cover the estate, I was most impressed by their art studio. It showed a breathtaking collection of mixed media creations including woodwork, tapestry, furniture, sketches, and formal paintings. The dedicated studio guide is a true historian, being able to recall how all the art pieces were conceptualized and presented. The kitchen and dining room also saw a glimpse into their fascination with imported fine china and fish mounts from their outdoor adventures. And I found the drawing room to be an incredible portal back in time with every furniture piece restored so lovingly. Of course, I could not miss the iconic pond that many early TAR fans will remember so vividly. As an extra treat, I took a picture of the street Uchenna & Joyce were desperately in search of an end to their $55 taxi fare. Next door are two beach resorts so they truly spun the jackpot with a couple of good samaritans nearby, potentially giving them their extra vacation money.

I did make my flight back to Chicago smoothly after this. Thankfully no deja vu like U&C barely making theirs in Puerto Rico. :funny:








Charles Deering Estate - TAR11
The starting line to one of my all-time favorite seasons, hidden gem and all its glory! As my lunch break, I sat at a picnic bench underneath the palm trees and enjoyed the waterfront view before maneuvering up the jetty to examine Biscayne Bay closer. The water was very soothing to hear it brushing up against the rocks. I zoomed in on some neat rocks directly next to the dock and noticed some larges ones had clams or limpets attached (not a marine biologist, I truly don't know haha). Thick mangroves also grew out on the sides of the property and directly in front of the selfie photo-op. The heat took a toll on me so I went inside the Stone House to cool off. Although the house was not as remarkable as the Bonnet House, I did love the Prohibition-era cellar and the breeze-welcoming sunroom decked out with rocking chairs facing the bay. The rest of the property also had an artist-in-residence dwelling, an old pump house, and an enormous expanse of landscaping. I found out from one of those menu-board stands that they host seasonal concerts and am intrigued about returning to enjoy one of these series.







As a bonus, I reenacted the All-Stars season Starting Line with my phone camera's timelapse! :2hearts:
<a href="http://[b]https://youtube.com/shorts/umJgSA7kaQk[/b]" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://[b]https://youtube.com/shorts/umJgSA7kaQk[/b]</a>
If the video does not play because Flash is broken or phased out: https://youtube.com/shorts/umJgSA7kaQk

Hope you all enjoyed this mini side-quest/vacation/on-business-dime update. :funny:
June 14, 2024, 07:45:13 AM
So funny story, I was also in Southern Florida recently. I was in Fort Lauderdale last month for a day, so I didn't do much. I did make sure that I went to the Bonnet House, or at least the gate.



June 14, 2024, 02:45:20 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 14, 2024, 07:45:13 AM
So funny story, I was also in Southern Florida recently. I was in Fort Lauderdale last month for a day, so I didn't do much. I did make sure that I went to the Bonnet House, or at least the gate.
Out of all odds :lol:
June 21, 2024, 12:32:56 PM
Just visited Salt Spring Island (TAR Canada 6). I saw the marketplace where everybody ate pies and threw up
June 22, 2024, 10:20:08 AM
Big international trip in a few months... will try to hit multiple seasons of one country. :hfive:
June 22, 2024, 01:56:37 PM
A recent trip to New York I went to locations for the first Amazing Race - Bethesda Fountain and the Unisphere!
August 31, 2024, 01:51:17 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on June 22, 2024, 10:20:08 AM
Big international trip in a few months... will try to hit multiple seasons of one country. :hfive:

I want to start off autumn by sharing more of my big news. The trip I have coming up is....
Show content
:cheer:SOUTH OF FRANCE:cheer:!
It's looking like an elaborate itinerary covering a huge portion of Provence. I will be touring through Nice, Monaco, Saint-Tropez, and Marseille in a two-week timeframe. I have many race sites I will be visiting and I'll also be taking in the thrill of some activities I have been eyeing to do there! Also, this trip will be finished up a few days before the Entry-Exit System across the EU goes live so I'm feeling bittersweet to receive one of the last French stamps for my passport. History in the making right here.

Will be going in late October into early November during the cooler months and can't wait to share vacation pics when I return home for the holidays! :kisses
Yesterday at 05:18:58 PM
Earlier this year I went solo backpacking around South East Asia for 4 months! trip of a lifetime which I miss everyday, here are the TAR locations that I visited on said trip... (only including USA/Canada Tar as well as AUS S1-3), I'm sure a lot of Tar Asia overlapped

bangkok
1. wat pho
2. chinatown
3. wat arun
4. wat yannawa
5. wat ratchanatdaram
6. santichaiprakarn park

krabi
1. tiger cave temple
2. railay beach
3. chicken island

chiang mai
1. wat chedi luang

luang prabang
1. villa santi
2. wat sensoukharam

hanoi
1. hoa lo prison
2. rap cong nhan theatre
3. cong vieng thong nhat
4. temple of literature
5. ngoc son temple
6. huu tiep lake
7. national museum of vietnamese history
8. hanoi opera house
9. ly thai tho statue
10. hoan kiem district

ninh binh
1. bich dong temple
2. tam coc wharf
3. hang mua peak

hue
1. imperial citadel

da nang
1. nam o bridge

ho chi minh city
1. rex square
2. ton duc thang boulevard
3. post office
4. reunification palace
5. city hall
6. saigon opera house
7. mekong delta

siem reap
1. tonle sap
2. angkor wat
3. bayon
4. psar chas
5. angkor thom
6. old market
7. baphuon

manila
1. rizal park
2. manila baywalk
3. baluarte de san diego

el nido
1. bacuit bay

taipei
1. chiang kai shek memorial hall
2. ximending district

penang
1. penang peranakan mansion

kuala lumpur
1. petronas towers
2. batu caves

singapore
1. mount faber
2. singapore flyer
3. megazip adventure park
4. wave house
5. marina bay sands
6. raffles place
7. fullerton pavillion

Went to a few places visited by the race where I never visited a TAR location, those being phuket, ha long bay, hoi an & phnom penh
