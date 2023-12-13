I'm going to go through the entire TAR US timeline in chronological order and upload a picture with a brief caption for each route marker I have visited as they appear in the TAR timeline (not in chronological order of when I visited them):



TAR 1 Episode 1: Bethesda Fountain

Date Visited: December 13, 2023.



I was in New York City for the TAR 35 finale. Therefore I visited the starting line on the day of the finale.



I remember there was a dude playing Mr. Tambourine Man by Bob Dylan which is my dad's favourite song. I've never heard that song played anywhere else.



*



TAR 1 Episode 1: Johannesburg Airport

Date Visited: April 15 and 22, 2019

Note: I couldn't find a picture of the Johannesburg Airport--the picture is from Cape Town Airport.



A fake Uber driver tried to get me to follow him upon exiting Johannesburg Airport. Thankfully I didn't.



Upon leaving Johannesburg a week later, I had to record a podcast while waiting for my flight. There was loud disco playing suddenly in the only area with a decent wifi signal. My co-host hated editing the podcast that week.