Realistic TAR 37 Route (assuming theres 13 teams, based on 36s route)

Starting Line: Angel Stadium, Anaheim CA



1. Los Angeles -> Suva, Fiji (F13)

2. Suva -> Nadi or Mamacuna, Fiji (F12)

3. Fiji -> Melbourne, Australia (F11) (KOR)

4. Melbourne -> Geelong, Australia (F11)

5. Australia -> Bandung, Indonesia (F10)

6. Indonesia -> Kathmandu, Nepal (F9)

7. Kathmandu -> Pokhara, Nepal (F8)

8. Nepal -> Nairobi, Kenya (F7)

9. Kenya -> Gqeberha, South Africa (F6)

10. Gqeberha -> Cape Town, South Africa (F5)

11. South Africa -> Kingston, Jamaica (F4) (I almost went for Bahamas here)

12. Jamaica -> End City, US (F3)

Possible End Cities (dont know which one is best for this route)

DC/Baltimore (FL: Fort McHenry/Hillwood Estate)

Boston (FL: Fenway/Gillette Stadium/Lyman Estate/other mansion)

Indianapolis (FL: Lilly House)

Houston (FL: Astrodome/Minute Maid Park/Bayou Bend Museum)

Charlotte (FL: Latta Place/Stowe Botanical Garden/BoA Stadium)

Cleveland (FL: Garfield Monument/Cultural Gardens/Edgewater Park)

Louisville (FL: Churchill Downs/Locust Grove/George Rogers Park Homesite)

Miami/Tampa/Orlando (FL: Vizcaya Museum/Fairchild Botanic Gardens/Sports stadium [Marlins, Dolphins, Bucs, Orlando SC]/Ballast Point Park/Theme park)



If this is too unrealistic let me know

