Realistic TAR 37 Route (assuming theres 13 teams, based on 36s route)
Starting Line: Angel Stadium, Anaheim CA
1. Los Angeles -> Suva, Fiji (F13)
2. Suva -> Nadi or Mamacuna, Fiji (F12)
3. Fiji -> Melbourne, Australia (F11) (KOR)
4. Melbourne -> Geelong, Australia (F11)
5. Australia -> Bandung, Indonesia (F10)
6. Indonesia -> Kathmandu, Nepal (F9)
7. Kathmandu -> Pokhara, Nepal (F8)
8. Nepal -> Nairobi, Kenya (F7)
9. Kenya -> Gqeberha, South Africa (F6)
10. Gqeberha -> Cape Town, South Africa (F5)
11. South Africa -> Kingston, Jamaica (F4) (I almost went for Bahamas here)
12. Jamaica -> End City, US (F3)
Possible End Cities (dont know which one is best for this route)
DC/Baltimore (FL: Fort McHenry/Hillwood Estate)
Boston (FL: Fenway/Gillette Stadium/Lyman Estate/other mansion)
Indianapolis (FL: Lilly House)
Houston (FL: Astrodome/Minute Maid Park/Bayou Bend Museum)
Charlotte (FL: Latta Place/Stowe Botanical Garden/BoA Stadium)
Cleveland (FL: Garfield Monument/Cultural Gardens/Edgewater Park)
Louisville (FL: Churchill Downs/Locust Grove/George Rogers Park Homesite)
Miami/Tampa/Orlando (FL: Vizcaya Museum/Fairchild Botanic Gardens/Sports stadium [Marlins, Dolphins, Bucs, Orlando SC]/Ballast Point Park/Theme park)
If this is too unrealistic let me know