Had an unrealistic wishlist conjured up for the past couple of weeks in my mind. Need to vent it. Got lazy halfway through. STARTING LINE:
Jean Dry Lake Bed (RiSE Festival Grounds) in Sloan, NevadaLeg 1 (United States -> New Zealand)
| Las Vegas to Queenstown, New Zealand
*Blindfolded bungee jump task
*Wilcox Green (Gin distillation process vs. gin festival arrangement Detour)
*#ThatWanakaTree, Matukituki Suspension Bridge area for a cow-chip toss Roadblock, Tititea Lodge Pit StopLeg 2 (New Zealand -> Vietnam)
| to Da Nang, bus to Hoi An
*Hoi An basket boat, sampan, and colorful Vietnamese fishing boat tasks
*"Cau khi" bamboo bridge construction, teams test durability by successfully crossing it without fail and running to the Pit StopLeg 3 (Vietnam -> Bangladesh)
| to Dhaka
*Dhaka Metro Rail and River Port in Old Dhaka rowing across and back
*Swadhinata Stambha, Roadblock involving spinning a multi-sided glass sculpture to read a fluent Bengali commemorative phrase
*Bangladeshi wedding jewelry bedazzling vs. bazaar stall remodeling Detour
*Sadarghat spice shop Pit StopLeg 4 (Bangladesh)
| taxi from Dhaka to southwest of the area
*Rural-oriented tasks, rickshaw chauffeur Roadblock in Bandura
*Pit Stop at Bhojontori Bhasman Restaurant in Moinot GhatLeg 5 (Bangladesh -> Kenya)
| to Nairobi
*Giraffe Manor, Nairobi National Park, Rimpa Estates Wildlife Conservancy
*Pit Stop at Ngong Hills Forest Reserve wind turbinesLeg 6 (Kenya)
| continuation in Nairobi
*Bomas of Kenya, shipping container home jobsite vs. utility retrofit Detour, distance running Roadblock at Moi Int'l Sports Center
*African Heritage House Pit StopLeg 7 (Kenya -> Lithuania)
| to KlaipedaLeg 8 (Lithuania -> Czech Republic)
| to PragueLeg 9 (Czech Republic -> Germany)
| train to NurembergLeg 10 (Germany -> Jersey -> Guernsey)
| to St Peter/St Helier, ferry to St. Peter PortLeg 11 (Guernsey -> Canary Islands)
| to Santa Cruz de TenerifeLeg 12 (Canary Islands -> United States)
| to Miami, Florida for a through-the-decades themed finale
*Miami - St. Bernard de Clairvaux Church
*Miami Beach - Colony Hotel, South Beach Lifeguard Towers, Mac's Club Deuce
*Little Havana District - Casa Habano Cigar Factory
*Key Biscayne - Miami Marine Stadium
*Miami - Wynwood Walls (Synthwave neon-styled final Roadblock)FINISH LINE:
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami, Florida