Proof or it didn't happen.



G.B. is correct. Eric spoke about being invited back (along with Jeremy) on Justin Scheman's Amazing Race podcast. He was cut when it became a Reality Clash season.- Kym and Alli also got the call but were cut when it became Reality Clash rather than a full TAR returnee season.- Sheri and Cole were also called, but Cole declined to reappear.- The two youngest Linz siblings were called (don't ask me why, I would be happy to never see anyone from that season again).- Justin and Diana were called and began the process but Diana found out she was pregnant and could not compete.I think that's all I know about for 31 - I recall hearing Brook and Claire had to decline again due to pregnancy (they've been asked for both 18 and 24 for sure, but the timing has never worked out). Personally I'd love to see Brook and Claire again!As for 36 locations - I'm really hoping for:AUSTRALIAJAPANNEPALTHAILANDSOUTH AFRICAMOROCCO (or any second African country!)SWEDENIRELAND