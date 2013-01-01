« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 [192]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1434141 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4373
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 09:05:10 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 06:18:34 PM
^

Proof or it didn't happen.

G.B. is correct. Eric spoke about being invited back (along with Jeremy) on Justin Scheman's Amazing Race podcast. He was cut when it became a Reality Clash season.

- Kym and Alli also got the call but were cut when it became Reality Clash rather than a full TAR returnee season.
- Sheri and Cole were also called, but Cole declined to reappear.
- The two youngest Linz siblings were called (don't ask me why, I would be happy to never see anyone from that season again).
- Justin and Diana were called and began the process but Diana found out she was pregnant and could not compete.

I think that's all I know about for 31 - I recall hearing Brook and Claire had to decline again due to pregnancy (they've been asked for both 18 and 24 for sure, but the timing has never worked out). Personally I'd love to see Brook and Claire again!

As for 36 locations - I'm really hoping for:

AUSTRALIA
JAPAN
NEPAL
THAILAND
SOUTH AFRICA
MOROCCO (or any second African country!)
SWEDEN
IRELAND
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline QuizMan92

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • Likes Geography, Has Never Watched TAR
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 05:34:42 AM »
Yeah, it is a bit hard to fit 12 teams (4 from each show) onto a race when I want to have gender diversity

Cant wait to see where 36 ends up going, too
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1432
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 04:13:12 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 06:18:34 PM
^

Proof or it didn't happen.

It's written right on the TAR31 Wikipedia page with a listed source.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 07:15:04 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 06:18:34 PM
^

Proof or it didn't happen.

Eric said it on my podcast when Michael and I interviewed him. He says it at 19:20 of the podcast (RTV Warriors).
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 07:16:10 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on Yesterday at 09:05:10 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 06:18:34 PM
^

Proof or it didn't happen.

G.B. is correct. Eric spoke about being invited back (along with Jeremy) on Justin Scheman's Amazing Race podcast. He was cut when it became a Reality Clash season.

- Kym and Alli also got the call but were cut when it became Reality Clash rather than a full TAR returnee season.
- Sheri and Cole were also called, but Cole declined to reappear.
- The two youngest Linz siblings were called (don't ask me why, I would be happy to never see anyone from that season again).
- Justin and Diana were called and began the process but Diana found out she was pregnant and could not compete.

I think that's all I know about for 31 - I recall hearing Brook and Claire had to decline again due to pregnancy (they've been asked for both 18 and 24 for sure, but the timing has never worked out). Personally I'd love to see Brook and Claire again!

As for 36 locations - I'm really hoping for:

AUSTRALIA
JAPAN
NEPAL
THAILAND
SOUTH AFRICA
MOROCCO (or any second African country!)
SWEDEN
IRELAND

RTV Warriors when I interviewed him, but close enough :)
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 [192]   Go Up
« previous next »
 