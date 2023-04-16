« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 [192]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1451216 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4529
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4775 on: April 16, 2023, 09:05:10 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 16, 2023, 06:18:34 PM
^

Proof or it didn't happen.

G.B. is correct. Eric spoke about being invited back (along with Jeremy) on Justin Scheman's Amazing Race podcast. He was cut when it became a Reality Clash season.

- Kym and Alli also got the call but were cut when it became Reality Clash rather than a full TAR returnee season.
- Sheri and Cole were also called, but Cole declined to reappear.
- The two youngest Linz siblings were called (don't ask me why, I would be happy to never see anyone from that season again).
- Justin and Diana were called and began the process but Diana found out she was pregnant and could not compete.

I think that's all I know about for 31 - I recall hearing Brook and Claire had to decline again due to pregnancy (they've been asked for both 18 and 24 for sure, but the timing has never worked out). Personally I'd love to see Brook and Claire again!

As for 36 locations - I'm really hoping for:

AUSTRALIA
JAPAN
NEPAL
THAILAND
SOUTH AFRICA
MOROCCO (or any second African country!)
SWEDEN
IRELAND
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams. To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline QuizMan92

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 20
  • Likes Geography, Has Never Watched TAR
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4776 on: April 17, 2023, 05:34:42 AM »
Yeah, it is a bit hard to fit 12 teams (4 from each show) onto a race when I want to have gender diversity

Cant wait to see where 36 ends up going, too
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1435
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4777 on: April 17, 2023, 04:13:12 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 16, 2023, 06:18:34 PM
^

Proof or it didn't happen.

It's written right on the TAR31 Wikipedia page with a listed source.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4778 on: April 17, 2023, 07:15:04 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 16, 2023, 06:18:34 PM
^

Proof or it didn't happen.

Eric said it on my podcast when Michael and I interviewed him. He says it at 19:20 of the podcast (RTV Warriors).
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4779 on: April 17, 2023, 07:16:10 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on April 16, 2023, 09:05:10 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 16, 2023, 06:18:34 PM
^

Proof or it didn't happen.

G.B. is correct. Eric spoke about being invited back (along with Jeremy) on Justin Scheman's Amazing Race podcast. He was cut when it became a Reality Clash season.

- Kym and Alli also got the call but were cut when it became Reality Clash rather than a full TAR returnee season.
- Sheri and Cole were also called, but Cole declined to reappear.
- The two youngest Linz siblings were called (don't ask me why, I would be happy to never see anyone from that season again).
- Justin and Diana were called and began the process but Diana found out she was pregnant and could not compete.

I think that's all I know about for 31 - I recall hearing Brook and Claire had to decline again due to pregnancy (they've been asked for both 18 and 24 for sure, but the timing has never worked out). Personally I'd love to see Brook and Claire again!

As for 36 locations - I'm really hoping for:

AUSTRALIA
JAPAN
NEPAL
THAILAND
SOUTH AFRICA
MOROCCO (or any second African country!)
SWEDEN
IRELAND

RTV Warriors when I interviewed him, but close enough :)
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53967
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4780 on: April 18, 2023, 07:36:44 AM »
Guys. This is a wishlist thread.

For previous adventures or racer discussion please take it to one of those threads.

Thanks!

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4781 on: May 12, 2023, 08:35:41 AM »
For haMerotz 9...

Leg 1: Reykjavik, Iceland (via somewhere in Israel)
Leg 2: -> Montreal, Canada
Leg 3: -> Boston, USoA
Leg 4: -> Cusco, Peru
Leg 5: -> Lima, Peru
Leg 6: -> Nadi, Fiji
Leg 7: -> Suva, Fiji
Leg 8: -> Luang Prabang, Laos
Leg 9: -> Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 10: -> Mombasa, Kenya
Leg 11: -> Copenhagen, Denmark
Leg 12 (Finale): -> Beersheba
Logged

Offline PikaBelleChu

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • "Pika-Pika-pi? Pika!"
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4782 on: May 17, 2023, 07:51:24 PM »
The Amazing Race Season 36 WISHLIST

Starting Line: Los Angeles, California, USA (Paramount Pictures Studio Tour)

Leg 1: USA > Belize City, Belize
Leg 2: Belize City > Belmopan, Belize
Leg 3: Belize > Cancun, Mexico
Leg 4: Cancun > Merida, Mexico
Leg 5: Mexico > Lyon, France
Leg 6: Lyon > Cannes, France
Leg 7: France > Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy
Leg 8: Alghero, Sardinia, Italy
Leg 9: Italy > Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 10: Nepal > Hanoi, Vietnam
Leg 11: Vietnam > Melbourne, Australia
Leg 12: Australia > Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Finish Line: Iolani Palace

Countries Visited: 4 Continents, 8 Countries, over 24,000 miles

Belize ( Legs 1 & 2 )
Mexico ( Legs 3 & 4 )
France ( Legs 5 & 6 )
Italy ( Legs 7 & 8 )
Nepal ( Leg 9 )
Vietnam ( Leg 10 )
Australia ( Leg 11 )
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4783 on: May 18, 2023, 06:48:55 PM »
The following would be wasted on the likes of TARAUS7: Celebrity Edition, yet if Channel Ten's budget were to allow them to pull a Season 28:

Leg 1: San Francisco, USoA (via Starting Line in Adelaide, SA)
Leg 2: -> Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Leg 3: -> Dublin, Ireland
Leg 4: -> Cork, Ireland
Leg 5: -> Dakar, Senegal
Leg 6: -> Ziguinchor, Senegal
Leg 7: -> Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Leg 8: -> Berlin, Germany
Leg 9: -> Salalah, Oman
Leg 10: -> Muscat, Oman
Leg 11: -> Penang, Malaysia
Leg 12: -> Melbourne, VIC (Finale)
Logged

Offline PikaBelleChu

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • "Pika-Pika-pi? Pika!"
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4784 on: June 05, 2023, 09:38:54 PM »
The Amazing Race Season 36 Wishlist

Starting Mat: Los Angeles, California, USA

Leg 1: USA -> Incheon, South Korea
Leg 2: Incheon, South Korea
Leg 3: South Korea -> Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Leg 4: Malaysia -> Krabi, Thailand
Leg 5: Krabi -> Pattaya City, Thailand
Leg 6: Thailand -> Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 7: Nepal -> Istanbul, Turkiye
Leg 8: Turkiye -> Bratislava, Slovakia
Leg 9: Slovakia -> Ljubljana, Slovenia
Leg 10: Slovenia -> Riga, Latvia
Leg 11: Latvia -> Oslo, Norway
Leg 12: Norway -> ?, USA
Logged

Online Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4785 on: June 06, 2023, 10:31:18 PM »
TAR 36 Wishlist:

Starting Line: Los Angeles, CA, United States
Leg 1: Nadi, Fiji
Leg 2: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji
Leg 3: Adelaide, Australia
Leg 4: Kangaroo Island, Australia
Leg 5: Bangkok, Thailand
Leg 6: Hue, Vietnam
Leg 7: Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 8: Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 9: Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 10: Nairobi National Park, Kenya
Leg 11: Casablanca, Morocco
Leg 12: Miami, FL, United States

New visits to Fiji and Nepal, revisiting Kenya for the first time since season 5, revisiting Australia, plus I'm imagining urban legs in Casablanca and Miami (the latter hasn't had a finale entirely within Miami since Season 7!)
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1297
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4786 on: June 09, 2023, 06:00:17 AM »
My Wishlist/Prediction for Season 36...

1. Fraser Island, Australia 🇦🇺
2. Brisbane & Gold Coast, Australia 🇦🇺
3. Seoul, South Korea 🇰🇷
4. Sandakan & Sepilok, Malaysia 🇲🇾
5. Singapore, Singapore 🇸🇬
6. Pohkara, Nepal 🇳🇵
7. Kathmandu & Bhaktapur, Nepal 🇳🇵
8. Kandy & Nuwara Eliyah, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰
9. Istanbul, Turkey 🇹🇷
10. Helsinki & Vantaa, Finland 🇫🇮
11. Killarney & Dingle Coast, Ireland 🇮🇪
12. Boston, Massachusetts 🇺🇸

Do agree with the western route and think they'll finally go down to Australia, to me Queensland makes the most sense, get the beauty of beaches and jungle as well as the cities and it hasn't been visited since S4. Queenstown NZ is defo somewhere else I see them going. Then to east Asia, im predicting Seoul but could well be Tokyo, Osaka or even Taipei. Another Malaysian borneo leg followed by Singapore (these could be replaced by Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur). I really think we're getting Nepal this season and I'd love to see this followed by Sri Lanka (reckon it could be the Middle East, maybe Oman). Then for Europe I think Turkey is overdue, maybe they'd do Cappadocia followed by the underloved but easily accessible Finland & Ireland, linking to a Boston finish.
Logged

Online LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4787 on: June 09, 2023, 02:39:26 PM »
My Realistic but Wishful Route Concept

Leg 1 - Wellington, New Zealand
Leg 2 - Nelson, New Zealand
Leg 3 - Melbourne, Australia
Leg 4 - Devonport, Australia
Leg 5 - Hamamatsu, Japan
Leg 6 - Singapore
Leg 7 - Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 8 - Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 9 - Sofia, Bulgaria
Leg 10 - Koice, Slovakia
Leg 11 - Dublin, Ireland
Leg 12 - Portland, Maine, United States

Continents: 4
Countries: 9
Distance Traveled: 21,000 mi (34,000 km)

Show content
With the start of TAR 36, I thought I would change some things!

Leg 1 - Los Angeles, CA, United States --> Bangkok, Thailand
Leg 2 - Krabi, Thailand
Leg 3 - Thailand --> Singapore
Leg 4 - Singapore --> Hanoi, Vietnam
Leg 5 - Ha Long, Vietnam
Leg 6 - Vietnam --> Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 7 - Nepal --> Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 8 - Stellenbosch, South Africa
Leg 9 - South Africa --> Riga, Latvia
Leg 10 - Latvia --> Helsinki, Finland
Leg 11 - Finland --> Dublin, Ireland
Leg 12 - Ireland --> Boston, MA, United States

Continents: 4
Countries: 9
Distance Traveled: 29,000 mi (47,000 km)
« Last Edit: June 15, 2023, 10:28:36 PM by LandonM170 »
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4338
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4788 on: June 09, 2023, 10:31:17 PM »
Had an unrealistic wishlist conjured up for the past couple of weeks in my mind. Need to vent it. Got lazy halfway through. :funny:

STARTING LINE: Jean Dry Lake Bed (RiSE Festival Grounds) in Sloan, Nevada
Leg 1 (United States -> New Zealand) | Las Vegas to Queenstown, New Zealand
*Blindfolded bungee jump task
*Wilcox Green (Gin distillation process vs. gin festival arrangement Detour)
*#ThatWanakaTree, Matukituki Suspension Bridge area for a cow-chip toss Roadblock, Tititea Lodge Pit Stop
Leg 2 (New Zealand -> Vietnam) | to Da Nang, bus to Hoi An
*Hoi An basket boat, sampan, and colorful Vietnamese fishing boat tasks
*"Cau khi" bamboo bridge construction, teams test durability by successfully crossing it without fail and running to the Pit Stop
Leg 3 (Vietnam -> Bangladesh) | to Dhaka
*Dhaka Metro Rail and River Port in Old Dhaka rowing across and back
*Swadhinata Stambha, Roadblock involving spinning a multi-sided glass sculpture to read a fluent Bengali commemorative phrase
*Bangladeshi wedding jewelry bedazzling vs. bazaar stall remodeling Detour
*Sadarghat spice shop Pit Stop
Leg 4 (Bangladesh) | taxi from Dhaka to southwest of the area
*Rural-oriented tasks, rickshaw chauffeur Roadblock in Bandura
*Pit Stop at Bhojontori Bhasman Restaurant in Moinot Ghat
Leg 5 (Bangladesh -> Kenya) | to Nairobi
*Giraffe Manor, Nairobi National Park, Rimpa Estates Wildlife Conservancy
*Pit Stop at Ngong Hills Forest Reserve wind turbines
Leg 6 (Kenya) | continuation in Nairobi
*Bomas of Kenya, shipping container home jobsite vs. utility retrofit Detour, distance running Roadblock at Moi Int'l Sports Center
*African Heritage House Pit Stop
Leg 7 (Kenya -> Lithuania) | to Klaipeda
Leg 8 (Lithuania -> Czech Republic) | to Prague
Leg 9 (Czech Republic -> Germany) | train to Nuremberg
Leg 10 (Germany -> Jersey -> Guernsey) | to St Peter/St Helier, ferry to St. Peter Port
Leg 11 (Guernsey -> Canary Islands) | to Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Leg 12 (Canary Islands -> United States) | to Miami, Florida for a through-the-decades themed finale
*Miami - St. Bernard de Clairvaux Church
*Miami Beach - Colony Hotel, South Beach Lifeguard Towers, Mac's Club Deuce
*Little Havana District - Casa Habano Cigar Factory
*Key Biscayne - Miami Marine Stadium
*Miami - Wynwood Walls (Synthwave neon-styled final Roadblock)
FINISH LINE: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami, Florida
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4789 on: June 11, 2023, 01:03:14 PM »
A fanciful Season 36, eh?

Leg 1: Melbourne, Australia (via Los Angeles, CA)
Leg 2: -> Hobart, Australia
Leg 3: -> Taipei, Taiwan
Leg 4: -> Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 5: -> Pokhara, Nepal
Leg 6: -> Moroni, Comoros
Leg 7: -> Mombasa, Kenya
Leg 8: -> Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 9: -> Frankfurt, Germany
Leg 10: -> Oulu, Finland
Leg 11: -> Bruges, Belgium
Leg 12: -> Minneapolis, MN (Finale)
Logged

Online Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4529
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4790 on: June 11, 2023, 04:47:26 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on June 09, 2023, 10:31:17 PM
Had an unrealistic wishlist conjured up for the past couple of weeks in my mind. Need to vent it. Got lazy halfway through. :funny:

STARTING LINE: Jean Dry Lake Bed (RiSE Festival Grounds) in Sloan, Nevada
Leg 1 (United States -> New Zealand) | Las Vegas to Queenstown, New Zealand
*Blindfolded bungee jump task
*Wilcox Green (Gin distillation process vs. gin festival arrangement Detour)
*#ThatWanakaTree, Matukituki Suspension Bridge area for a cow-chip toss Roadblock, Tititea Lodge Pit Stop
Leg 2 (New Zealand -> Vietnam) | to Da Nang, bus to Hoi An
*Hoi An basket boat, sampan, and colorful Vietnamese fishing boat tasks
*"Cau khi" bamboo bridge construction, teams test durability by successfully crossing it without fail and running to the Pit Stop
Leg 3 (Vietnam -> Bangladesh) | to Dhaka
*Dhaka Metro Rail and River Port in Old Dhaka rowing across and back
*Swadhinata Stambha, Roadblock involving spinning a multi-sided glass sculpture to read a fluent Bengali commemorative phrase
*Bangladeshi wedding jewelry bedazzling vs. bazaar stall remodeling Detour
*Sadarghat spice shop Pit Stop
Leg 4 (Bangladesh) | taxi from Dhaka to southwest of the area
*Rural-oriented tasks, rickshaw chauffeur Roadblock in Bandura
*Pit Stop at Bhojontori Bhasman Restaurant in Moinot Ghat
Leg 5 (Bangladesh -> Kenya) | to Nairobi
*Giraffe Manor, Nairobi National Park, Rimpa Estates Wildlife Conservancy
*Pit Stop at Ngong Hills Forest Reserve wind turbines
Leg 6 (Kenya) | continuation in Nairobi
*Bomas of Kenya, shipping container home jobsite vs. utility retrofit Detour, distance running Roadblock at Moi Int'l Sports Center
*African Heritage House Pit Stop
Leg 7 (Kenya -> Lithuania) | to Klaipeda
Leg 8 (Lithuania -> Czech Republic) | to Prague
Leg 9 (Czech Republic -> Germany) | train to Nuremberg
Leg 10 (Germany -> Jersey -> Guernsey) | to St Peter/St Helier, ferry to St. Peter Port
Leg 11 (Guernsey -> Canary Islands) | to Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Leg 12 (Canary Islands -> United States) | to Miami, Florida for a through-the-decades themed finale
*Miami - St. Bernard de Clairvaux Church
*Miami Beach - Colony Hotel, South Beach Lifeguard Towers, Mac's Club Deuce
*Little Havana District - Casa Habano Cigar Factory
*Key Biscayne - Miami Marine Stadium
*Miami - Wynwood Walls (Synthwave neon-styled final Roadblock)
FINISH LINE: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami, Florida

As a Kiwi myself, I love your ideas for Queenstown Rachel! Long overdue to visit there!
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams. To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Online Zack.

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1667
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4791 on: June 22, 2023, 06:31:40 PM »
Adapting the style of 33/34 to ever-loosening restrictions of travel-

START - Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park, CA
LEG 1 - to Cape Town, South Africa
LEG 2 - to Kalk Bay, South Africa
LEG 3 - to Malkerns, Eswatini
LEG 4 - to Maputo, Mozambique
LEG 5 - to Malang, Indonesia
LEG 6 - to Mt. Kawi, Indonesia
LEG 7 - to Atauro Is., Timor-Leste
LEG 8 - to Dili, Timor-Leste
LEG 9 - to Kununurra, Australia
LEG 10 - to Wyndham, Australia
LEG 11 - to Singapore
LEG 12 - to Yellowstone National Park, WY

4 continents  :conf: The lack of Europe is a coincidence :angel
Logged

Offline JegoKelvin

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 21
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4792 on: June 30, 2023, 11:22:12 PM »
Apart from unvisited cities, I hope the Race visits even more countries! So many still untapped that are viable and accessible

EUROPE
Andorra
Latvia
Serbia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Montenegro
Bulgaria
North Macedonia
Albania
Kosovo
Cyprus

OCEANIA
Fiji
Vanuatu

AFRICA
Cape Verde
Algeria
The Gambia
Rwanda
Angola
Togo
Benin

ASIA
Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan
Maldives
Nepal
Taijikistan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Bhutan

NORTH AMERICA
Curacao
Belize
Antigua & Barbuda
Nicaragua
Guatemala
St. Lucia
Dominica
Grenada

SOUTH AMERICA
Guyana
Suriname
Logged

Offline PikaBelleChu

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • "Pika-Pika-pi? Pika!"
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4793 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 PM »
[THE AMAZING RACE S38 WISHLIST ROUTES]

Start Line: Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, Bronx, N.Y, USA
Leg 1: USA > Naples, Italy
Leg 2: Naples > Palermo, Sicily, Italy
Leg 3: Italy > Budapest, Hungary
Leg 4: Hungary > Sofia, Bulgaria
Leg 5: Bulgaria > Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
Leg 6: Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
Leg 7: Egypt > Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Leg 8: Uzbekistan > Ulaan Bator, Mongolia
Leg 9: Mongolia > Jakarta, Indonesia
Leg 10: Indonesia > Osaka, Japan
Leg 11: Osaka > Nara, Japan
Leg 12: Japan > Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
Logged

Online Zack.

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1667
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4794 on: Today at 11:32:25 AM »
START - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
LEG 1 - to Hagatna, Guam
LEG 2 - to Singapore
LEG 3 - to Malacca, Malaysia
LEG 4 - to Thoddoo, Maldives
LEG 5 - to Male, Maldives
LEG 6 - to Zakpoane, Poland (via Krakow)
LEG 7 - to Chocholow Valley, Poland
LEG 8 - to Ahaggar National Park, Algeria
LEG 9 - to Tamanrasset, Algeria
LEG 10 - to Bayonne/Biarritz, France
LEG 11 - to Bilbao, Spain
LEG 12 - to Cleveland, OH, finish at Jacobs Pavillion

The memory task would be performing a variation of the regional sports they played or encountered along the way.  :tup:

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 [192]   Go Up
« previous next »
 