Quote

Which city or area of Serbia do you imagine would be available to some of the best tasks and potential team drama?

Well, I am not quite sure. Although small, Serbia has many beautiful and interesting areas. There are Vojvodina - the nothern region, which is part of big Pannonian plain, Belgrade, the capital and the largest city here, Central Serbia with Sumadija, where the renewal of our country in the 19th century began, and picturesque Eastern and Western Serbia. My country has very rich history, so there are many cultural and historical monuments, many churches and monasteries. Additionally, there are many natural beauties here, from breath-taking landscapes to rivers, lakes, mountains and national parks. These all attract tourists from around the world.If TAR comes here, I think it would be nice (for a single leg) for some tasks to be done in Belgrade, and some others to be done in another region, in the vicinity of a river, mountain, lake or a monument. For example, a Roadblock can be done in Belgrade, then the teams should take a bus to another place and there perform a Detour.I am not very competent for this question, since I am not a production professional, but I am glad you asked this question.I see you are from Chicago. Maybe you know, that is the city where many Serbians and people with Serbian heritage live. Some estimations says there are over 300 000 Serbian people, which makes it one of the most populated "Serbian" cities, according to some sources, the second largest (after Belgrade)