Since I am from Serbia and TAR has never been here, I would like them to come to my country. It is a European country situated partly in South-East and partly in Central Europe, and it has very long history and rich culture and tradition with many worldwide known people.There are also other countries that have not been visited so far, or they should be visited more often. These are Canada, Mexico and all other Latin American countries except Brazil and Argentina, the rest of European countries with 0 visits, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Northern, Eastern and Central European countries, some other African and Middle East ones and the Oceanian countries, except Australia and New Zealand.So, let's imagine a season like this (I will write countries, not places):Leg 1: USA-VenezuelaLeg 2: Venezuela-PortugalLeg 3: Portugal-SerbiaLeg 4: Serbia-GreeceLeg 5: GreeceLeg 6: Greece-TunisiaLeg 7: Tunisia-Ivory CoastLeg 8: Ivory Coast-MongoliaLeg 9: Mongolia-Papua New GuineaLeg 10: Papua New Guinea-FijiLeg 11: Fiji-CanadaLeg 12: Canada-USAWhat do you think?