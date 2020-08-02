Been awhile since I made one of these wishlist seasons. Feel free to rate and share thoughts.



Leg 1: Los Angeles, USA (Better to get it out at start and not end), --> Sapporo, Japan

Leg 2: --> Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Leg 3: --> New Delhi, India (Non Elimination)

Leg 4: Repeat

Leg 5: --> Alexandria, Egypt

Leg 6: --> Hamburg, Germany (Non Elimination)

Leg 7: --> Hanover, Germany (Via Train)

Leg 8: --> Milan, Italy

Leg 9: --> Tunis, Tunisia (Non Elimination)

Leg 10: Repeat

Leg 11: --> Porto, Portugal

Leg 12: --> Baltimore, Maryland



Fyi repeat just means that the leg is in the same leg as the previous one.