Been awhile since I made one of these wishlist seasons. Feel free to rate and share thoughts.

Leg 1: Los Angeles, USA (Better to get it out at start and not end), --> Sapporo, Japan
Leg 2: --> Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Leg 3: --> New Delhi, India (Non Elimination)
Leg 4: Repeat
Leg 5: --> Alexandria, Egypt
Leg 6: --> Hamburg, Germany (Non Elimination)
Leg 7: --> Hanover, Germany (Via Train)
Leg 8: --> Milan, Italy
Leg 9: --> Tunis, Tunisia (Non Elimination)
Leg 10: Repeat
Leg 11: --> Porto, Portugal
Leg 12: --> Baltimore, Maryland

Fyi repeat just means that the leg is in the same leg as the previous one.
Just had a crazy route idea, buckle up and here we go!

STARTING LINE: Fort Zachary Cruise Pier in Key West, Florida (teams arrive on location via fleet of sailboats)
Leg 1 (United States -> Italy)| Key West Int'l Airport (connect through Atlanta and Miami) to Rome
Leg 2 (Italy)| ferry from Civitavecchia to Sardinia
Leg 3 (Italy -> Luxembourg)| flight to Luxembourg City
Leg 4 (Luxembourg -> The Gambia)| flight to Banjul
Leg 5 (The Gambia -> Qatar)| flight to Doha
Leg 6 (Qatar) | outskirts of Doha
Leg 7 (Qatar -> Cambodia)| flight to Siem Reap
Leg 8 (Cambodia -> Thailand)| bus to Bangkok
Leg 9 (Thailand) | train to Surat Thani
Leg 10 (Thailand -> New Zealand)| flight to Auckland, north of city tasks
Leg 11 (New Zealand -> Vanuatu)| flight to the island of Vanuatu
Leg 12 (Vanuatu -> United States)| flight to Houston, Texas
FINISH LINE: San Jacinto Monument Battleground in La Porte, Texas
