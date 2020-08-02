« previous next »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4625 on: August 02, 2020, 03:03:30 PM »
Been awhile since I made one of these wishlist seasons. Feel free to rate and share thoughts.

Leg 1: Los Angeles, USA (Better to get it out at start and not end), --> Sapporo, Japan
Leg 2: --> Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Leg 3: --> New Delhi, India (Non Elimination)
Leg 4: Repeat
Leg 5: --> Alexandria, Egypt
Leg 6: --> Hamburg, Germany (Non Elimination)
Leg 7: --> Hanover, Germany (Via Train)
Leg 8: --> Milan, Italy
Leg 9: --> Tunis, Tunisia (Non Elimination)
Leg 10: Repeat
Leg 11: --> Porto, Portugal
Leg 12: --> Baltimore, Maryland

Fyi repeat just means that the leg is in the same leg as the previous one.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4626 on: August 21, 2020, 02:31:35 PM »
Just had a crazy route idea, buckle up and here we go!

Show content
STARTING LINE: Fort Zachary Cruise Pier in Key West, Florida (teams arrive on location via fleet of sailboats)
Leg 1 (United States -> Italy)| Key West Int'l Airport (connect through Atlanta and Miami) to Rome
Leg 2 (Italy)| ferry from Civitavecchia to Sardinia
Leg 3 (Italy -> Luxembourg)| flight to Luxembourg City
Leg 4 (Luxembourg -> The Gambia)| flight to Banjul
Leg 5 (The Gambia -> Qatar)| flight to Doha
Leg 6 (Qatar) | outskirts of Doha
Leg 7 (Qatar -> Cambodia)| flight to Siem Reap
Leg 8 (Cambodia -> Thailand)| bus to Bangkok
Leg 9 (Thailand) | train to Surat Thani
Leg 10 (Thailand -> New Zealand)| flight to Auckland, north of city tasks
Leg 11 (New Zealand -> Vanuatu)| flight to the island of Vanuatu
Leg 12 (Vanuatu -> United States)| flight to Houston, Texas
FINISH LINE: San Jacinto Monument Battleground in La Porte, Texas
Show content
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4627 on: September 18, 2020, 11:12:37 AM »
LandonM170's Amazing Race Season 1

Leg 1: Los Angeles, CA, United States --> Rio de Janerio, Brazil
Leg 2: Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil
Leg 3: Brazil --> Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 4: Cape Town & Stellenbosch, South Africa
Leg 5: South Africa --> Paris, France
Leg 6: France --> Rome, Italy & Vatican City, Vatican City
Leg 7: Italy --> Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leg 8: United Arab Emirates --> Bangkok, Thailand
Leg 9: Thailand --> Sydney, Australia
Leg 10: Melbourne, Australia
Leg 11: Australia --> Hong Kong, China --> Macau, China
Leg 12: Macau --> Hong Kong --> Tokyo, Japan
Leg 13: Japan --> New York, NY

Continents: 6
Countries: 11
Distanced Traveled: 41,000mi
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:55 PM by LandonM170 »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4628 on: September 18, 2020, 04:09:07 PM »
Since I am from Serbia and TAR has never been here, I would like them to come to my country. It is a European country situated partly in South-East and partly in Central Europe, and it has very long history and rich culture and tradition with many worldwide known people.

There are also other countries that have not been visited so far, or they should be visited more often. These are Canada, Mexico and all other Latin American countries except Brazil and Argentina, the rest of European countries with 0 visits, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Northern, Eastern and Central European countries, some other African and Middle East ones and the Oceanian countries, except Australia and New Zealand.

So, let's imagine a season like this (I will write countries, not places):

Leg 1: USA-Venezuela
Leg 2: Venezuela-Portugal
Leg 3: Portugal-Serbia
Leg 4: Serbia-Greece
Leg 5: Greece
Leg 6: Greece-Tunisia
Leg 7: Tunisia-Ivory Coast
Leg 8: Ivory Coast-Mongolia
Leg 9: Mongolia-Papua New Guinea
Leg 10: Papua New Guinea-Fiji
Leg 11: Fiji-Canada
Leg 12: Canada-USA

What do you think? :)
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4629 on: September 18, 2020, 04:45:34 PM »
:hiya, Blazhinho,  :welcome: to the R.F.F.!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4630 on: September 18, 2020, 05:34:23 PM »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4631 on: September 18, 2020, 07:08:25 PM »
We welcome you Blazhinho!

We will look forward to getting to know you! I'd LOVE a TAR Leg is Serbia!

 :bigwelcome
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4632 on: September 18, 2020, 07:12:07 PM »
Quote from: Blazhinho on September 18, 2020, 04:09:07 PM
Since I am from Serbia and TAR has never been here, I would like them to come to my country. It is a European country situated partly in South-East and partly in Central Europe, and it has very long history and rich culture and tradition with many worldwide known people.

There are also other countries that have not been visited so far, or they should be visited more often. These are Canada, Mexico and all other Latin American countries except Brazil and Argentina, the rest of European countries with 0 visits, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Northern, Eastern and Central European countries, some other African and Middle East ones and the Oceanian countries, except Australia and New Zealand.

So, let's imagine a season like this (I will write countries, not places):

Leg 1: USA-Venezuela
Leg 2: Venezuela-Portugal
Leg 3: Portugal-Serbia
Leg 4: Serbia-Greece
Leg 5: Greece
Leg 6: Greece-Tunisia
Leg 7: Tunisia-Ivory Coast
Leg 8: Ivory Coast-Mongolia
Leg 9: Mongolia-Papua New Guinea
Leg 10: Papua New Guinea-Fiji
Leg 11: Fiji-Canada
Leg 12: Canada-USA

What do you think? :)
Which city or area of Serbia do you imagine would be available to some of the best tasks and potential team drama?
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4633 on: September 18, 2020, 09:18:43 PM »
Will you guys give me some country suggestions for LandonM170's Amazing Race Season 2?
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4634 on: September 19, 2020, 07:22:02 AM »
Quote
Which city or area of Serbia do you imagine would be available to some of the best tasks and potential team drama?

Well, I am not quite sure. Although small, Serbia has many beautiful and interesting areas. There are Vojvodina - the nothern region, which is part of big Pannonian plain, Belgrade, the capital and the largest city here, Central Serbia with Sumadija, where the renewal of our country in the 19th century began, and picturesque Eastern and Western Serbia. My country has very rich history, so there are many cultural and historical monuments, many churches and monasteries. Additionally, there are many natural beauties here, from breath-taking landscapes to rivers, lakes, mountains and national parks. These all attract tourists from around the world.

If TAR comes here, I think it would be nice (for a single leg) for some tasks to be done in Belgrade, and some others to be done in another region, in the vicinity of a river, mountain, lake or a monument. For example, a Roadblock can be done in Belgrade, then the teams should take a bus to another place and there perform a Detour.
I am not very competent for this question, since I am not a production professional, but I am glad you asked this question.

I see you are from Chicago. Maybe you know, that is the city where many Serbians and people with Serbian heritage live. Some estimations says there are over 300 000 Serbian people, which makes it one of the most populated "Serbian" cities, according to some sources, the second largest (after Belgrade) :D.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4635 on: September 19, 2020, 03:12:11 PM »
Quote from: Blazhinho on September 19, 2020, 07:22:02 AM
Quote
Which city or area of Serbia do you imagine would be available to some of the best tasks and potential team drama?

Well, I am not quite sure. Although small, Serbia has many beautiful and interesting areas. There are Vojvodina - the nothern region, which is part of big Pannonian plain, Belgrade, the capital and the largest city here, Central Serbia with Sumadija, where the renewal of our country in the 19th century began, and picturesque Eastern and Western Serbia. My country has very rich history, so there are many cultural and historical monuments, many churches and monasteries. Additionally, there are many natural beauties here, from breath-taking landscapes to rivers, lakes, mountains and national parks. These all attract tourists from around the world.

If TAR comes here, I think it would be nice (for a single leg) for some tasks to be done in Belgrade, and some others to be done in another region, in the vicinity of a river, mountain, lake or a monument. For example, a Roadblock can be done in Belgrade, then the teams should take a bus to another place and there perform a Detour.
I am not very competent for this question, since I am not a production professional, but I am glad you asked this question.

I see you are from Chicago. Maybe you know, that is the city where many Serbians and people with Serbian heritage live. Some estimations says there are over 300 000 Serbian people, which makes it one of the most populated "Serbian" cities, according to some sources, the second largest (after Belgrade) :D.
I didn't know that, but awesome fact! There's a lot of people in Chicago from Eastern-European descent (we have a Greektown in the west of downtown), but I'd say it's majorly a melting pot of various other cultures around the globe. A cluster of Swedish population live north of the city and Italian all over.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4636 on: September 19, 2020, 05:48:06 PM »
Quote
I didn't know that, but awesome fact! There's a lot of people in Chicago from Eastern-European descent (we have a Greektown in the west of downtown), but I'd say it's majorly a melting pot of various other cultures around the globe. A cluster of Swedish population live north of the city and Italian all over.

Yeah, many Serbian people live abroad, so we have a huge diaspora. Therefore, there are Serbian Orthodox churches in many of the places the Serbian live. I know there are numerous nationalities in the whole USA, not only in Chicago, and there are, probably, people from every single country living in the US. By the way, Greece is in Southern Europe, not Eastern :).
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4637 on: September 20, 2020, 03:50:14 PM »
LandonM170's Amazing Race Season 2

Leg 1: New York, NY, United States --> London, England, United Kingdom
Leg 2: United Kingdom --> Madrid, Spain
Leg 3: Alegciras, Spain & Gibraltar, United Kingdom --> Tangier, Morocco
Leg 4: Casablanca, Morocco
Leg 5: Morocco --> Berlin, Germany
Leg 6: Germany --> Grindelwald, Switzerland
Leg 7: Zurich, Switzerland
Leg 8: Switzerland --> Windhoek, Namibia
Leg 9: Namibia --> New Delhi, India
Leg 10: Agra, India
Leg 11: India --> Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Leg 12: Malaysia --> Singapore, Singapore
Leg 13: Singapore --> Seattle, WA, United States & Vancouver, BC, Canada

Continents: 4
Countries: 11
Distanced Traveled: 28,000mi
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:24 PM by LandonM170 »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4638 on: September 20, 2020, 03:52:14 PM »
Please give me some country suggestions for Season 3! Thank You :luvya:
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4639 on: September 20, 2020, 04:06:17 PM »
Quote
Please give me some country suggestions for Season 3! Thank You :luvya:

Canary islands, Spain, Azores and Madeira, Portugal. These are some magnificent locations :).
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4640 on: September 20, 2020, 04:40:13 PM »
the countries that the race has not visit and that safe to visit
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4641 on: September 20, 2020, 05:17:32 PM »
Quote from: Blazhinho on September 20, 2020, 04:06:17 PM
Quote
Please give me some country suggestions for Season 3! Thank You :luvya:

Canary islands, Spain, Azores and Madeira, Portugal. These are some magnificent locations :).
Lisbon, Portugal, is one the list however I don't want to go back to Spain for a little while. I at least want to do 5 seasons before going back to any countries that were visited in seasons 1-3! I do think the next time Portugal is on the list it will be Maderia.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4642 on: September 23, 2020, 09:37:16 PM »
LandonM170's Amazing Race Season 3

Leg 1: Washington, D.C., United States --> Lisbon, Portugal
Leg 2: Portugal --> Amsterdam, Netherlands
Leg 3: Netherlands --> Vienna, Austria
Leg 4: Austria --> Dubrovnik, Croatia
Leg 5: Croatia --> Athens, Greece
Leg 6: Crete Island, Greece
Leg 7: Greece --> Livingstone, Zambia
Leg 8: Zambia --> Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
Leg 9: Zimbabwe --> Maseru, Lesotho
Leg 10: Lesotho --> Hanoi, Vietnam
Leg 11: Da Hang, Vietnam
Leg 12: Vietnam --> Seoul, South Korea
Leg 13: South Korea --> San Francisco, CA, United States

Continents: 4
Countries: 11
Distance Traveled: 27,000mi
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:27 PM by LandonM170 »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4643 on: September 23, 2020, 09:41:47 PM »
Seasons 4-7 have been made!! :cheer: They will be posted starting tomorrow! Feel free to give me country suggestions for furture seasons. :2hearts:

Spolier Alert:
Show content
Season 7 is the first season in the series to visit a country more than once!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4644 on: September 24, 2020, 07:24:39 PM »
LandonM170's Amazing Race Season 4

Leg 1: Las Vegas, NV, United States --> Wellington & Nelson, New Zealand
Leg 2: Auckland, New Zealand
Leg 3: New Zealand --> Denpasar, Indonesia
Leg 4: Jakarta, Indonesia
Leg 5: Indonesia --> Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Leg 6: Gorkhi Terelj National Park, Mongolia --> Istanbul, Turkey
Leg 7: Turkey --> Gaborone & Maun, Botswana
Leg 8: Gaborone, Botswana
Leg 9: Botswana --> Budapest, Hungary
Leg 10: Hungary --> Copenhagen, Denmark
Leg 11: Denmark --> Brussels, Belgium
Leg 12: Belgium --> Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Leg 13: Luxembourg --> Miami, FL, United States

Continents: 4
Countries: 10
Distance Traveled: 36,000mi
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:52 PM by LandonM170 »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4645 on: September 24, 2020, 07:47:52 PM »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4646 on: September 27, 2020, 12:03:57 AM »
LandonM170's Amazing Race Season 5

Leg 1: Honolulu, HI, United States --> Mexico City, Mexico
Leg 2: Mexico --> Buenos Aires, Argentina
Leg 3: San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina
Leg 4: Argentina --> Vilnius, Lithuana
Leg 5: Lithuana --> Koice, Slovakia
Leg 6: Slovakia --> Cairo & Giza, Egypt
Leg 7: Luxor, Egypt
Leg 8: Egypt --> Colombo & Kandy, Sri Lanka
Leg 9: Sri Lanka --> Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 10: Nepal --> Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Leg 11: Cambodia --> Manila, Philippines
Leg 12: El Nido, Philippines
Leg 13: Philippines --> Denver, CO, United States

Continents: 5
Countries: 10
Distance Traveled: 36,000mi
« Last Edit: Today at 01:46:10 PM by LandonM170 »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4647 on: September 27, 2020, 10:42:04 PM »
LandonM170's Amazing Race Season 6

Leg 1: Salt Lake City, UT, United States --> Taipei, Taiwan
Leg 2: Taiwan --> Vientiane, Laos
Leg 3: Laos --> Almaty, Kazakhstan
Leg 4: Almaty, Kazakhstan
Leg 5: Kazakhstan --> Muscat, Oman
Leg 6: Oman --> Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 7: Kisumu, Kenya
Leg 8: Nairobi, Kenya --> Bucharest, Romania
Leg 9: Romania --> Prague, Czechia
Leg 10: Czechia --> Warsaw, Poland
Leg 11: Kraków, Poland
Leg 12: Poland --> Bogota, Colombia
Leg 13: Colombia --> Chicago, IL, United States

Continents: 5
Countries: 10
Distance Traveled: 28,000mi
« Last Edit: Today at 01:46:54 PM by LandonM170 »
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 02:44:31 PM »
LandonM170's Amazing Race Season 7

Leg 1: Boston, MA, United States --> Panama City, Panama
Leg 2: Panama --> Dublin, Ireland
Leg 3: Ireland --> Cologne, Germany
Leg 4: Germany --> Oslo, Norway
Leg 5: Norway --> Stockholm, Sweden
Leg 6: Sweden --> Moscow, Russia
Leg 7: Moscow, Russia
Leg 8: Russia --> Tbilisi, Georgia
Leg 9: Georgia --> Port Louis & Grand Baie, Mauritius
Leg 10: Mauritius --> Phuket, Thailand
Leg 11: Thailand --> Beijing, China
Leg 12: Shanghai, China
Leg 13: China --> Dallas & Fort Worth, TX, United States

Continents: 4
Countries: 11
Distance Traveled: 29,000mi
