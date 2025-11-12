« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:01:51 AM »
No direct mention of the Speed Bump! I wonder if or what will be the replacement. Other than that, pretty cut & dry leg this time. It showed a more definitive Romanian experience and the lack of taxi usage brought out some needed drama from the likes of Jas & Jag vs. Tucker & Eric en route to the subway and Jack & Chelsie cracking under the pressure of finding the flute Detour location. The placement of the sausage rolling route info task was a surprise, but welcome in my books. I love unexpected tasks right before the Pit Stop and this was a solid addition. The "baked" chicken at the Easter egg Roadblock has got to be the worst costume I've ever seen on the race next to the condor in TAR16.
