TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 11/12/2025

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 11/12/2025
Yesterday at 07:49:47 PM
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 11/12/2025
Today at 12:01:51 AM
No direct mention of the Speed Bump! I wonder if or what will be the replacement. Other than that, pretty cut & dry leg this time. It showed a more definitive Romanian experience and the lack of taxi usage brought out some needed drama from the likes of Jas & Jag vs. Tucker & Eric en route to the subway and Jack & Chelsie cracking under the pressure of finding the flute Detour location. The placement of the sausage rolling route info task was a surprise, but welcome in my books. I love unexpected tasks right before the Pit Stop and this was a solid addition. The "baked" chicken at the Easter egg Roadblock has got to be the worst costume I've ever seen on the race next to the condor in TAR16.

