Author Topic: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025  (Read 253 times)

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
« on: October 08, 2025, 08:02:22 PM »
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
« Reply #1 on: October 08, 2025, 09:59:42 PM »
They literally did TAR Canada's infamous "five-hole" task as the second Roadblock!  :funny:

(Rob Has a Podcast basically coined the term to mean anytime a task struggles at a task related to their job, after a team of Olympic hockey players couldn't get it)
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:57:57 AM »
I understand that you will despise me, but this leg was dull.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:25:53 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on October 08, 2025, 09:59:42 PM
They literally did TAR Canada's infamous "five-hole" task as the second Roadblock!  :funny:

Didn't have a moment like Nat & Meg, but seeing that made me laugh. Unfortunately, this is the downside of plane/train drama as it can have a rolling effect on other legs. And this leg was quite linear. I didn't mind the return of the Driver's Seat, but this instance will not have the same mileage as 37 party due to the beer task not being physical and Nat & Steph having two hours to think over their move. Also, the people who did not like 32 are really not going to like this episode (though if we're being quite honest, the Mine 5 never reached what the Train Wreck has done so far).

Show content
Megan & Matt never really seemed cut out for the race. Even if there was an equalizer, they didn't realize that there were multiple St. Anne churches and got directions for another one hours in the wrong direction. Did not come as a surprise that they got a field elimination.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:50:41 AM »
Caught the episode on a Paramount free trial and I'm actually impressed that we got cut scenes with teams at each point of the leg. The pacing of the episode was a drag, but I liked how we had navigation drama with Jack & Chelsie and Kristine & Rubina sandwiched in between moments where teams were checking into the Pit Stop, some ahead at the "ox is broken" lite task, a deep split between the beer bottling and hockey RBs, and some just getting started with the leg with immediate woes (Megan & Matt) - everything everywhere all at once.

As for the Trainwreck alliance, I have mixed feelings about their approach this leg, especially Jag & Jas and Natalie & Stephanie. I don't mind them helping each other with navigation as that has happened to a similar extent in the many many seasons, but it definitely runs to the point of hand-holding with giving Adam & Joseph directions on paper for when they finished the beer plant RB and J&J giving up 1st place all because of... it being a day away from Natalie's birthday? (Mine 5 in TAR32 was more egregious by far with answer-sharing on tasks that should've penalized it and it opening the floodgates for future instances like the meat cuts Detour in Argentina for TAR36.) Honestly, I wish for more teams to run the race for themselves. I think the Driver's Seat fixture exacerbates the "Mine 5 mentality" that these three teams are taking on.

Wasn't sure which side of the coin the Kutna Hora leg would land on, though I'm not disappointed. But it's appearing like it landed on tails, especially when everyone was so spread out to begin with.

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:06:21 PM »
The first Roadblock was a great task! I like having "slow is fast" challenges peppered into the race, as they countervail the go-go-go attitude that fuels most of the Race time and strategy. Learning the optimal technique and patiently filling the bottles actually saved time in the long run, so some of the teams that do well at physical challenges took longer at this task if they didn't take the time to work smarter and not harder.

The Driver's Seat didn't do much in this leg, IMO. It was more interesting the first time around when teams didn't know what they were in for. Then, the decision-making and reactions were raw and nascent; here, the front-runners had time to strategize and rationalize, and most teams had a mild, understanding reaction. I think it has some potential but I don't think it is too likely to be too consequential.

If you want to be sloshed for whatever show comes on after TAR, take a drink of Czech beer every time a racer says "let's go".

While my first reaction was to balk at seeing many of the "alliance" activities this leg (such as Jas & Jag idling for 30 minutes right out of the gate without knowing there would be an hours of operation ahead), I have to begrudgingly admit that some of these tactical choices did make some sense. It's early in the season and there are a lot of teams left, plus there are few or no NELs. So, banding together to survive and advance is not a bad strategy- just less exiting TV. But what makes Big Brother interesting is when power shifts happen and turn alliances upside down (hopefully multiple times) over the course of a season. Unless the Trainwreck alliance has a falling out or they become the back of the pack, there's little to incentivize them to split apart until the very end of the season.

In response to "steamroll" seasons of Big Brother, some have proposed making the cast smaller or shortening the season. Are there parallels to what's going on here with the Race? A smaller cast could foster fewer cliques, and the reintroduction of NELs could make it a little more viable for teams to take high-reward, high-risk moves, rather than focusing on grouping up with the aim of staying out of last.

Is there anything the Race could do to catalyze the shifting of alliances within a season, like what happens on dynamic BB (and Survivor) seasons? I'm not sure, especially without resorting to overpowered twists. It may be better to just try to discourage fortress alliances from forming in the first place. Are there any negatives to banning the giving out of information on how to complete a challenge after you have got the clue to that challenge?

Race superfans have historically complained at times about bunching, but without it, placements tend to not change all that much, as we see here. The complaints have some merit; sometimes placements are static even if there is bunching. That's typically a symptom of alliances or a high range in team skill. I've come to realize that one of the main ingredients for the making of a good cast is parity: it's a lot more exciting when you feel that any team can finish first or last on any given leg.
