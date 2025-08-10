They literally did TAR Canada's infamous "five-hole" task as the second Roadblock!
Didn't have a moment like Nat & Meg, but seeing that made me laugh. Unfortunately, this is the downside of plane/train drama as it can have a rolling effect on other legs. And this leg was quite linear. I didn't mind the return of the Driver's Seat, but this instance will not have the same mileage as 37 party due to the beer task not being physical and Nat & Steph having two hours to think over their move. Also, the people who did not like 32 are really not going to like this episode (though if we're being quite honest, the Mine 5 never reached what the Train Wreck has done so far).
Megan & Matt never really seemed cut out for the race. Even if there was an equalizer, they didn't realize that there were multiple St. Anne churches and got directions for another one hours in the wrong direction. Did not come as a surprise that they got a field elimination.