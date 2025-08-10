« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025  (Read 149 times)

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
They literally did TAR Canada's infamous "five-hole" task as the second Roadblock!  :funny:

(Rob Has a Podcast basically coined the term to mean anytime a task struggles at a task related to their job, after a team of Olympic hockey players couldn't get it)
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
I understand that you will despise me, but this leg was dull.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
They literally did TAR Canada's infamous "five-hole" task as the second Roadblock!  :funny:

Didn't have a moment like Nat & Meg, but seeing that made me laugh. Unfortunately, this is the downside of plane/train drama as it can have a rolling effect on other legs. And this leg was quite linear. I didn't mind the return of the Driver's Seat, but this instance will not have the same mileage as 37 party due to the beer task not being physical and Nat & Steph having two hours to think over their move. Also, the people who did not like 32 are really not going to like this episode (though if we're being quite honest, the Mine 5 never reached what the Train Wreck has done so far).

Show content
Megan & Matt never really seemed cut out for the race. Even if there was an equalizer, they didn't realize that there were multiple St. Anne churches and got directions for another one hours in the wrong direction. Did not come as a surprise that they got a field elimination.
