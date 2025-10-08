« previous next »
TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
They literally did TAR Canada's infamous "five-hole" task as the second Roadblock!  :funny:

(Rob Has a Podcast basically coined the term to mean anytime a task struggles at a task related to their job, after a team of Olympic hockey players couldn't get it)
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
I understand that you will despise me, but this leg was dull.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
They literally did TAR Canada's infamous "five-hole" task as the second Roadblock!  :funny:

Didn't have a moment like Nat & Meg, but seeing that made me laugh. Unfortunately, this is the downside of plane/train drama as it can have a rolling effect on other legs. And this leg was quite linear. I didn't mind the return of the Driver's Seat, but this instance will not have the same mileage as 37 party due to the beer task not being physical and Nat & Steph having two hours to think over their move. Also, the people who did not like 32 are really not going to like this episode (though if we're being quite honest, the Mine 5 never reached what the Train Wreck has done so far).

Show content
Megan & Matt never really seemed cut out for the race. Even if there was an equalizer, they didn't realize that there were multiple St. Anne churches and got directions for another one hours in the wrong direction. Did not come as a surprise that they got a field elimination.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 10/8/2025
Caught the episode on a Paramount free trial and I'm actually impressed that we got cut scenes with teams at each point of the leg. The pacing of the episode was a drag, but I liked how we had navigation drama with Jack & Chelsie and Kristine & Rubina sandwiched in between moments where teams were checking into the Pit Stop, some ahead at the "ox is broken" lite task, a deep split between the beer bottling and hockey RBs, and some just getting started with the leg with immediate woes (Megan & Matt) - everything everywhere all at once.

As for the Trainwreck alliance, I have mixed feelings about their approach this leg, especially Jag & Jas and Natalie & Stephanie. I don't mind them helping each other with navigation as that has happened to a similar extent in the many many seasons, but it definitely runs to the point of hand-holding with giving Adam & Joseph directions on paper for when they finished the beer plant RB and J&J giving up 1st place all because of... it being a day away from Natalie's birthday? (Mine 5 in TAR32 was more egregious by far with answer-sharing on tasks that should've penalized it and it opening the floodgates for future instances like the meat cuts Detour in Argentina for TAR36.) Honestly, I wish for more teams to run the race for themselves. I think the Driver's Seat fixture exacerbates the "Mine 5 mentality" that these three teams are taking on.

Wasn't sure which side of the coin the Kutna Hora leg would land on, though I'm not disappointed. But it's appearing like it landed on tails, especially when everyone was so spread out to begin with.

