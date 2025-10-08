Caught the episode on a Paramount free trial and I'm actually impressed that we got cut scenes with teams at each point of the leg. The pacing of the episode was a drag, but I liked how we had navigation drama with Jack & Chelsie and Kristine & Rubina sandwiched in between moments where teams were checking into the Pit Stop, some ahead at the "ox is broken" lite task, a deep split between the beer bottling and hockey RBs, and some just getting started with the leg with immediate woes (Megan & Matt) - everything everywhere all at once.
As for the Trainwreck alliance, I have mixed feelings about their approach this leg, especially Jag & Jas and Natalie & Stephanie. I don't mind them helping each other with navigation as that has happened to a similar extent in the many many seasons, but it definitely runs to the point of hand-holding with giving Adam & Joseph directions on paper for when they finished the beer plant RB and J&J giving up 1st place all because of... it being a day away from Natalie's birthday? (Mine 5 in TAR32 was more egregious by far with answer-sharing on tasks that should've penalized it and it opening the floodgates for future instances like the meat cuts Detour in Argentina for TAR36.) Honestly, I wish for more teams to run the race for themselves. I think the Driver's Seat fixture exacerbates the "Mine 5 mentality" that these three teams are taking on.
Wasn't sure which side of the coin the Kutna Hora leg would land on, though I'm not disappointed. But it's appearing like it landed on tails, especially when everyone was so spread out to begin with.