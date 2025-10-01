In a flaky connection area, but I caught it all on a Central broadcast. The train drama was definitely the star of the episode. It felt like a true, classic European leg with every team experiencing different challenges with the rail lines, and showing how they made do with it without a lot of confessionals in between. Between Tucker & Eric missing a whole Detour and still ending up in the same place, and Hannah & Simone wandering off away from the station and still chasing the top spots by the end of it, I was very impressed with the edit.
As for the tasks, I love the Roadblock - scary and quick. The cemetery below especially.
I was a little underwhelmed by the Detour. I feel there could've been more involvement utilizing the Czech glasses to make the delivery task more interesting, and the pronunciation memorization task becomes stale when it serves the same recital format season after season. Overall, this was a solid showing.
I'm bummed Angela & Lexi were eliminated since I feel like I got to know their individual personalities and their dynamic as a team more than the rest of the cast so far - something that's amiss between the other teams (again, haven't watched or cared much for Big Brother in over a decade, everyone is completely new to me). They seemed sweet and Lexi definitely brought a bit more liveliness to the beginning of this season. Hoping some other teams break out of their shell as the season goes on.