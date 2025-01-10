Yeah this was a step up from the premiere. This is partly due to feeling more like a typical TAR leg with the added flavor of train drama. Apparently the well worn TAR wisdom of never connecting in Frankfurt also applies to the train station as well as the airport. We also got to see more traveling on foot like Phil previewed preseason, which led to one of the funnier moments with the ice cream celebration.
I think a lot of people could have predicted that Angela & Lexi would be fun TV but only for a handful of episodes.