TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2025

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2025
Yesterday at 08:00:17 PM
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2025
Yesterday at 10:42:20 PM
Yeah this was a step up from the premiere. This is partly due to feeling more like a typical TAR leg with the added flavor of train drama. Apparently the well worn TAR wisdom of never connecting in Frankfurt also applies to the train station as well as the airport. We also got to see more traveling on foot like Phil previewed preseason, which led to one of the funnier moments with the ice cream celebration.
I think a lot of people could have predicted that Angela & Lexi would be fun TV but only for a handful of episodes.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2025
Yesterday at 10:56:35 PM
Good to finally see a leg in Prague without the Kefka phones (seriously? On the second visit to the Czech Republic, a Switchback to the first). Must have been some spread when a team who missed the Detour still gets the same place!

Guess all those people saying they wouldn't watch until Angela was gone are safe to start next week.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2025
Today at 12:00:47 AM
In a flaky connection area, but I caught it all on a Central broadcast. The train drama was definitely the star of the episode. It felt like a true, classic European leg with every team experiencing different challenges with the rail lines, and showing how they made do with it without a lot of confessionals in between. Between Tucker & Eric missing a whole Detour and still ending up in the same place, and Hannah & Simone wandering off away from the station and still chasing the top spots by the end of it, I was very impressed with the edit.

As for the tasks, I love the Roadblock - scary and quick. The cemetery below especially. :lol: I was a little underwhelmed by the Detour. I feel there could've been more involvement utilizing the Czech glasses to make the delivery task more interesting, and the pronunciation memorization task becomes stale when it serves the same recital format season after season. Overall, this was a solid showing.

I'm bummed Angela & Lexi were eliminated since I feel like I got to know their individual personalities and their dynamic as a team more than the rest of the cast so far - something that's amiss between the other teams (again, haven't watched or cared much for Big Brother in over a decade, everyone is completely new to me). They seemed sweet and Lexi definitely brought a bit more liveliness to the beginning of this season. Hoping some other teams break out of their shell as the season goes on.

