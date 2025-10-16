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Author Topic: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 34795 times)

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Offline Joberio

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #75 on: October 16, 2025, 01:27:50 AM »
Quote from: mshortle1996 on October 16, 2025, 01:21:17 AM
First 5 continent race since S22?
It is!  It's been so long!
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Offline Brannockdevice

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #76 on: October 16, 2025, 04:46:14 AM »
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Offline BourkieBoy

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #77 on: October 16, 2025, 05:00:13 AM »
It was excellent to see Christchurch confirmed! Another very undervisited city being used on the Race!  :conf: :cheer:

Ive just spoken to my cousin who lives in Christchurch. Unfortunately, as he was in school the whole day (his school is actually right near the speculated Pit Stop location!), he didnt manage to see any teams, but it looks like the leg was well spoiled anyway!

Very excited to see our finale destination! Fingers and toes crossed that we dont get LA!
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Offline Avid

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #78 on: October 16, 2025, 09:24:34 AM »
I knew rugby would be involved ..rugby park
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Offline BourkieBoy

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #79 on: October 17, 2025, 04:25:11 PM »
And as speculated, we finish in Hawaii for the first time in 19 seasons  :conf: :cheer:

This season's route is nothing short of incredible. Hopefully, the teams, tasks and editing is just as good, to give us one of the best TAR seasons ever!

Here's hoping The Road/America's Culinary Cup fails miserably and we get to see this sometime in April!  :2hearts:
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Offline Avid

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #80 on: October 17, 2025, 06:01:40 PM »
Steamroll in hawai ...i have a feeling,it wil b a steamroll by you know who
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Offline MattyGOAT

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #81 on: October 17, 2025, 06:17:20 PM »
I believe this is the first US TAR season where they did not visit the contiguous 48 states at all. (Other than flying from Los Angeles to Vancouver)
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Offline Xoruz

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #82 on: October 17, 2025, 06:51:51 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on September 19, 2025, 01:30:49 AM
Leg 1 - Vancouver, Canada 🇨🇦
Leg 2 - Madrid, Spain 🇪🇸
Leg 3 - Marrakesh, Morocco 🇲🇦
Leg 4 - Marrakesh, Morocco 🇲🇦
Leg 5 - Tirana, Albania 🇦🇱
Leg 6 - Tirana, Albania 🇦🇱
Leg 7 - Colombo, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰
Leg 8 - Vientiane, Laos 🇱🇦
Leg 9 - Vang Vieng, Laos 🇱🇦
Leg 10 - Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺
Leg 11 - Christchurch, New Zealand 🇳🇿
Leg 12 - Honolulu, United States 🇺🇸

Dare I say, the best route of the 30s? Honolulu/Oahu is one of my all-time favorite places that I have visited. It's going to a great final location for this season.
« Last Edit: October 17, 2025, 06:55:39 PM by Xoruz »
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Online Maanca

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #83 on: October 17, 2025, 07:02:59 PM »
Easily. 32's route was notable for being the only season to visit a different country on every leg, but it's only 4 continents.
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Offline Robin4

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #84 on: October 17, 2025, 07:41:02 PM »
Do we know the winners?
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Online Maanca

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #85 on: October 17, 2025, 07:42:11 PM »
Quote from: Robin4 on October 17, 2025, 07:41:02 PM
Do we know the winners?

RFF doesn't normally reveal the finale finish order, if known.
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Offline TARFansurvivor

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #86 on: October 18, 2025, 12:44:10 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on October 17, 2025, 06:51:51 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on September 19, 2025, 01:30:49 AM
Leg 1 - Vancouver, Canada 🇨🇦
Leg 2 - Madrid, Spain 🇪🇸
Leg 3 - Marrakesh, Morocco 🇲🇦
Leg 4 - Marrakesh, Morocco 🇲🇦
Leg 5 - Tirana, Albania 🇦🇱
Leg 6 - Tirana, Albania 🇦🇱
Leg 7 - Colombo, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰
Leg 8 - Vientiane, Laos 🇱🇦
Leg 9 - Vang Vieng, Laos 🇱🇦
Leg 10 - Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺
Leg 11 - Christchurch, New Zealand 🇳🇿
Leg 12 - Honolulu, United States 🇺🇸

Dare I say, the best route of the 30s? Honolulu/Oahu is one of my all-time favorite places that I have visited. It's going to a great final location for this season.
I don't like that they have 2 legs in Marrakesh and 2 legs Tirana. And I was hoping for Boston as the final city. Besides that do i just love the route  :cheer:
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Offline RachelLeVega

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #87 on: August 16, 2026, 03:34:11 PM »
Now that we have info on the main twist of the season, what are everyone's thoughts on a limited-time Express Pass for every team?

I feel like as soon as the first team uses one, it would set off a chain reaction of EP usages at the task before the Pit Stop for the bottom-placement teams in each leg, which could potentially make an exciting scramble and force racers to drop everything they are doing to not be eliminated. However, I have a slight hesitation about where this could turn negative, especially since the effect TAR32 has had over each season after, where teams who still have an advantage are supposed to complete a task may end up advancing scot-free over a team who duly completes a full leg of tasks and ends up eliminated just because they finished a leg exactly how it's supposed to be done. It would not be in the spirit of the race course at that point.

I guess we'll find out soon enough about the risks of implementing this twist, but I am still totally excited for the teams this season! Cast looks amazing! Hopefully we have a highly competitive bunch.
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Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Online Maanca

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #88 on: August 21, 2026, 02:05:32 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on August 16, 2026, 03:34:11 PM
Now that we have info on the main twist of the season, what are everyone's thoughts on a limited-time Express Pass for every team?

I feel like as soon as the first team uses one, it would set off a chain reaction of EP usages at the task before the Pit Stop for the bottom-placement teams in each leg, which could potentially make an exciting scramble and force racers to drop everything they are doing to not be eliminated. However, I have a slight hesitation about where this could turn negative, especially since the effect TAR32 has had over each season after, where teams who still have an advantage are supposed to complete a task may end up advancing scot-free over a team who duly completes a full leg of tasks and ends up eliminated just because they finished a leg exactly how it's supposed to be done. It would not be in the spirit of the race course at that point.

I guess we'll find out soon enough about the risks of implementing this twist, but I am still totally excited for the teams this season! Cast looks amazing! Hopefully we have a highly competitive bunch.

Ah, I'm just now realizing this site is back!

TAR Canada coincidentally did the same thing this year, the catch being only one use allowed per task. Hopefully 39 will do similar to avoid, like you said, a mass panic burning on one task  :funny:
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Offline Joberio

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #89 on: August 30, 2026, 08:03:44 PM »
Where'd the site go?  I thought it was gone forever.

But I like that the show's doing this twist.
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Offline RachelLeVega

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #90 on: September 13, 2026, 01:33:13 PM »
The title quote of the first episode already :funny:
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<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #91 on: September 13, 2026, 01:37:57 PM »
Quote from: Joberio on August 30, 2026, 08:03:44 PM
Where'd the site go?  I thought it was gone forever.

But I like that the show's doing this twist.
I had an inkling of hope and came back a few months later. Somehow, it reappeared again and I celebrated. :cheer:
I have a hunch it was a network connectivity error on the forum machine's part where patchwork happened on the host's side. Maybe we weren't the only forum affected by the culprit.
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<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #92 on: September 19, 2026, 12:23:26 AM »
Thrilled for the 25-year flashback special! Can't believe we are finally getting something extra from the race again since they canned Elimination Station videos. Hopefully they dive deeper into the early seasons' structures and moments, and not just share "my ox is broken" and Claire's watermelon trebuchet malfunction for the umpteenth time again.
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<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline ghmorello

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #93 on: September 24, 2026, 01:38:18 AM »
Yay, we're back.
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Offline RachelLeVega

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #94 on: September 30, 2026, 02:12:36 AM »
The special that they aired tonight was such a treat that I had to rewind parts on the rewatch!

Top moments for me:
-Charla & Mirna's surprise return! Oh how much I've missed them! :2hearts:
-Seeing a lot of other minorly remembered teams and clips of them racing again. I love that ET stitched together a good selection of upper-echelon clips, filler scenes, and even Victor doing the bungee at Verzasca Dam to represent TAR even at its most modest points of certain seasons. The clip of Bertram pep-talking the season 4 teams was such a great archival mic drop for me. Love the involvement and fun they had making this!
-Uchenna & Joyce gracing the screen again! I felt like a kid again watching them recall their moments from TAR7. :clap2:
-The impact and reactions of Phil regarding 9-11 a few days after the premiere of season 1, I've always wanted to get inside his mind when that was happening and how anxiety-inducing that must have felt as the lead showman of the race. Seeing the clip of his father in TAR13's Pit Stop greeting Ken & Tina was a great touch at the end and it made me smile that Phil has become such a staple of the series that I cannot imagine anyone else standing in for him and having the same down-to-earth adventure-seeking aura for the show.
-Claire: "I'm going on a business trip for a month." Wedding planner: "You are the worst bride ever." :funny:
-The discussion about the crews' rules, Angie & Danny's one-off circumstance, and the release waivers that Brook and Mirna slightly touched on being a frantic rush to achieve in their interview segment. (Them including Charla & Mirna kidnapping Juan in TAR11 :funny:).

Some things I left disappointed about - no talk about the evolution of the show. Obviously, it hasn't been the same since the earliest seasons where it was more journey-focused and less task-based attention draws, which was pretty jarring hearing Will & James reminisce about dressing in chicken suits in Berlin against Elise's spiel about incorporating culture and paying homage. I wish they had went into more detail about the rest periods, sequestering teams, Elimination Station, bra-gate from Kelly & Christy and Nick & Starr causing more separation between teams at the Pit Stops, how they have been addressing technology and smartphones being slowly but surely introduced into the race. Also, Brook not being corrected about the fake dim sum Roadblock with sushi while showing clips of said food. :groan:
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<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline Parasparopagraho

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 01:11:53 PM »
The show's maiden voyage to Castile (that involves neither the CCP nor Mossad) after the tiresome Andalusia/Catalonia spam of all previous visits to Spain is bittersweet: congratulation to the Soccer Queens for winning the leg even as the Murray Sisters become the new Cajun Sensations instead of the Tragic Golfers, to say nothing of the reheated S10/S24 tapas.
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Offline RachelLeVega

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Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:16:05 AM »
I just finished catching up with the back-to-back Vancouver and Madrid legs (sorry, no live updates from me for the time being, I am in the Pacific Time Zone currently on work duty during the Eastern/Central airings). To say I wasn't scared after the lukewarm start and higher set expectations from the special would be a huge lie. I wish there was at least an aspect of travel into Vancouver rather than just starting in the same city, because the meager tasks made it disappointingly dull. Tonight's episode definitely ramped it up and showed what I love about the race, the highlight of the episode certainly being the usage and complete chaos of teams navigating the underground metro system. Erin & Javi's competitiveness and ideas to get ahead, even though reactive, is what this race is all about to me and easily an early favorite. All the teams so far have really shined with their personalities to me, even Zach & Nate and Katie & Charlotte, and that is pretty rare for a 13-team cast.

Looking forward to next week!
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<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)
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