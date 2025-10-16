Now that we have info on the main twist of the season, what are everyone's thoughts on a limited-time Express Pass for every team?



I feel like as soon as the first team uses one, it would set off a chain reaction of EP usages at the task before the Pit Stop for the bottom-placement teams in each leg, which could potentially make an exciting scramble and force racers to drop everything they are doing to not be eliminated. However, I have a slight hesitation about where this could turn negative, especially since the effect TAR32 has had over each season after, where teams who still have an advantage are supposed to complete a task may end up advancing scot-free over a team who duly completes a full leg of tasks and ends up eliminated just because they finished a leg exactly how it's supposed to be done. It would not be in the spirit of the race course at that point.



I guess we'll find out soon enough about the risks of implementing this twist, but I am still totally excited for the teams this season! Cast looks amazing! Hopefully we have a highly competitive bunch.