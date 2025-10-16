Charla & Mirna's surprise return! Oh how much I've missed them!

The special that they aired tonight was such a treat that I had to rewind parts on the rewatch!Top moments for me:-Seeing a lot of other minorly remembered teams and clips of them racing again. I love that ET stitched together a good selection of upper-echelon clips, filler scenes, and even Victor doing the bungee at Verzasca Dam to represent TAR even at its most modest points of certain seasons. The clip of Bertram pep-talking the season 4 teams was such a great archival mic drop for me. Love the involvement and fun they had making this!-Uchenna & Joyce gracing the screen again! I felt like a kid again watching them recall their moments from TAR7.-The impact and reactions of Phil regarding 9-11 a few days after the premiere of season 1, I've always wanted to get inside his mind when that was happening and how anxiety-inducing that must have felt as the lead showman of the race. Seeing the clip of his father in TAR13's Pit Stop greeting Ken & Tina was a great touch at the end and it made me smile that Phil has become such a staple of the series that I cannot imagine anyone else standing in for him and having the same down-to-earth adventure-seeking aura for the show.-Claire: "I'm going on a business trip for a month." Wedding planner: "You are the worst bride ever."-The discussion about the crews' rules, Angie & Danny's one-off circumstance, and the release waivers that Brook and Mirna slightly touched on being a frantic rush to achieve in their interview segment. (Them including Charla & Mirna kidnapping Juan in TAR11).Some things I left disappointed about - no talk about the evolution of the show. Obviously, it hasn't been the same since the earliest seasons where it was more journey-focused and less task-based attention draws, which was pretty jarring hearing Will & James reminisce about dressing in chicken suits in Berlin against Elise's spiel about incorporating culture and paying homage. I wish they had went into more detail about the rest periods, sequestering teams, Elimination Station, bra-gate from Kelly & Christy and Nick & Starr causing more separation between teams at the Pit Stops, how they have been addressing technology and smartphones being slowly but surely introduced into the race. Also, Brook not being corrected about the fake dim sum Roadblock with sushi while showing clips of said food.