I really hope they have a 2nd leg in Australia, maybe a more rural area like TAR2 Coober Pedy, TAR4 Cairns, TAR9 Darwin/Litchfield or TAR18 Broken Hill.
Phillip Island and Ballarat are close by. I think a self drive leg down the Great Ocean Road would be spectacular with maybe a surfing challenge at Torquay, or an Indigenous challenge in one of the national parks along the way and a pit stop at the 12 Apostles. Or go for the desert look and go all the way out to Alice Springs or Uluru? Maybe too hopeful but theyre easier to reach than Coober Pedy was?