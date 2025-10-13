« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 9142 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #50 on: October 13, 2025, 03:31:57 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on October 13, 2025, 03:30:53 AM
Quote from: Avid on October 13, 2025, 03:28:11 AM
Pliz let beau ryan be the pitstop greeeter for australia and let jon be the pitstop greeter for canada
Tanx

Jon wasn't the greeter in Vancouver, unfortunately. Looks like it was a First Nations man from the Pit Stop photos.
Maybe he will be a clue giver ..u never know
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4553
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #51 on: October 13, 2025, 03:33:59 AM »
Yeah, that's certainly possible.

Allan Wu was a clue giver when 16 when to Singapore.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6016
  • Bring On Season 2026!
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #52 on: October 13, 2025, 03:50:05 AM »
They finally made it. I thought this day would never come. I'm crying with happiness right now.  :'(

Can't believe I missed them! I'm due to work in the city sometime tomorrow morning as well.. why did they have to come today!  :'(
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2191
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #53 on: October 13, 2025, 06:26:26 AM »
I kid you not. I had a weird feeling that they might do Melbourne, and theyre actually doing it.

Also, first visit to Australia since 18, first visit to Oceania since 22, and first five continent route since 29.
Logged

Offline theamazingracefans

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 8
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #54 on: October 13, 2025, 10:11:13 AM »
This route is absolutely incredible, easily one of the best in recent seasons. I am already looking forward to Season 39! Given how amazing this route is, the production might even reveal the full lineup ahead of time to build hype and win back the audience, especially after the all-European route in Season 38.  :cheer: :conf:
Logged

Offline Charity00

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 19
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #55 on: October 13, 2025, 06:54:20 PM »
I really hope they have a 2nd leg in Australia, maybe a more rural area like TAR2 Coober Pedy, TAR4 Cairns, TAR9 Darwin/Litchfield or TAR18 Broken Hill.

Phillip Island and Ballarat are close by. I think a self drive leg down the Great Ocean Road would be spectacular with maybe a surfing challenge at Torquay, or an Indigenous challenge in one of the national parks along the way and a pit stop at the 12 Apostles. Or go for the desert look and go all the way out to Alice Springs or Uluru? Maybe too hopeful but theyre easier to reach than Coober Pedy was?
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #56 on: October 13, 2025, 06:57:33 PM »
Sigh.

Five women's teams cast again . . . and once again, NONE of them will be going to the F3.  Just lost the last one mere minutes ago.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:04 AM by Joberio »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4553
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #57 on: October 13, 2025, 06:58:36 PM »
Quote from: Joberio on October 13, 2025, 06:57:33 PM
Sigh.

Five women's teams casts again . . . and once again, NONE of them will be going to the F3.  Just lost the last one mere minutes ago.

Aw, Ali & Joanna are out? :(
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #58 on: October 13, 2025, 07:03:59 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on October 13, 2025, 06:58:36 PM
Quote from: Joberio on October 13, 2025, 06:57:33 PM
Sigh.

Five women's teams casts again . . . and once again, NONE of them will be going to the F3.  Just lost the last one mere minutes ago.

Aw, Ali & Joanna are out? :(
There's a pic on Discord and CTS with Alejandro & Andrea, Conner & Garrett, Erin & Javier, and Daisha & Dalton all at the Pit Stop without them.  They arrived just minutes later.

And of course, another alpha-male team goes predictably, annoyingly far.  This is why a case can be made for a moratorium being put on their casting for at least three to five seasons.  There've been streaks of seasons that've omitted them before, after all (seasons five through eight and seasons eleven through fourteen).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:38 AM by Joberio »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2191
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #59 on: October 13, 2025, 10:57:37 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on October 13, 2025, 08:33:05 PM
Wow! What a day!

Man, you got to live out the ultimate dream.
Logged

Online ZeeXplorer

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 41
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #60 on: October 13, 2025, 11:01:53 PM »
Hi everyone  :waves:, I "might"  :funny: have witnessed a small part of the filming at Melbourne earlier today.

It's quite a day for me as well - being a fan since season 3 (when I was in my early teens). Got a quick op to take a photo with Phil even.
« Last Edit: October 13, 2025, 11:07:17 PM by ZeeXplorer »
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #61 on: October 13, 2025, 11:16:22 PM »
In s.38 ,i said that if a mm is booted first,then a mm wins..we still dont know who won 38 ...thats y am not confident.

Thats why when, an mm was evicted first again in 39, i didnt say anything .
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6016
  • Bring On Season 2026!
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #62 on: October 13, 2025, 11:35:10 PM »
I just cannot believe today happened, that was I able to track down most of the locations and challenges and that not only TAR returned to Australia for the first time since Season 18, 15 years ago, but this show finally visited my city. I thought this day would never come and I'm still in a little bit of disbelief I think!  :funny: :lol:

Very excited to find out if we stay in Melbourne (or Australia for that matter) for Leg 11!
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2191
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #63 on: October 13, 2025, 11:39:00 PM »
Quote from: ZeeXplorer on October 13, 2025, 11:01:53 PM
Got a quick op to take a photo with Phil even.

Lucky!
Logged

Offline LeonardTheKoala

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #64 on: October 14, 2025, 12:19:16 AM »
Hi just so you know, Ali and Joanna survived the leg and it was Dalton and Daisha that got the boot earlier
Logged

Offline florida

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 88
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #65 on: October 14, 2025, 02:29:13 PM »
Quote from: Avid on October 13, 2025, 11:16:22 PM
In s.38 ,i said that if a mm is booted first,then a mm wins..we still dont know who won 38 ...thats y am not confident.

Thats why when, an mm was evicted first again in 39, i didnt say anything .

We used to suffer with the m/m boot curse. A m/m team would be eliminated and all the f/f teams would consecutively be eliminated in the legs that followed.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #66 on: October 14, 2025, 03:05:15 PM »
Quote from: florida on October 14, 2025, 02:29:13 PM
Quote from: Avid on October 13, 2025, 11:16:22 PM
In s.38 ,i said that if a mm is booted first,then a mm wins..we still dont know who won 38 ...thats y am not confident.

Thats why when, an mm was evicted first again in 39, i didnt say anything .

We used to suffer with the m/m boot curse. A m/m team would be eliminated and all the f/f teams would consecutively be eliminated in the legs that followed.

S.38 ,mm first boot ....
S.39 mm first boot.....
S.32 mm first boot...winner is .mm
S.37 mm first boot..winner is mm
S..22 mm first boot ..winner is mm
S.9  mm first boot , winner is mm

Crazy times..But most mm winners are not accompanied by this statistic.
I thought with many ffs and just 3 mm this season,  this statistic would not be on the way AGAIN ...i thought they wouldnt even be top 4....
« Last Edit: October 14, 2025, 03:12:39 PM by Avid »
Logged

Offline DavidJunior

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #67 on: October 14, 2025, 03:40:12 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on October 13, 2025, 11:35:10 PM
I just cannot believe today happened, that was I able to track down most of the locations and challenges and that not only TAR returned to Australia for the first time since Season 18, 15 years ago, but this show finally visited my city. I thought this day would never come and I'm still in a little bit of disbelief I think!  :funny: :lol:

Very excited to find out if we stay in Melbourne (or Australia for that matter) for Leg 11!

So happy for you! It's a great feeling to be able to see them in action, and I'm glad you finally got your turn
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6016
  • Bring On Season 2026!
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 12:35:09 AM »
If Christchurch is confirmed, this route just gets more exciting by the leg!  :conf: :cheer:

It'll be great to see Phil's hometown again and to see another under-visited country in New Zealand! (First time since Season 22)
Logged

Offline SamualDude

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1513
  • YES.YES.YES
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 01:11:44 AM »
Thrilled to see Christchurch as a destination. If I hear anything I'll say
Logged
It's Clobbering Time!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2191
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 PM »
Well that was a crazy day. So happy that we got both Australia and New Zealand after so many years. Also since previous legs in Christchurch mostly focused on the surrounding Canterbury region, I like that we might be getting a mix of both this time.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 PM »
What is the dynamic between the boys .....Are they friends ,brothers ...i dont think they are on social media for us to make conclusions
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 