I really hope they have a 2nd leg in Australia, maybe a more rural area like TAR2 Coober Pedy, TAR4 Cairns, TAR9 Darwin/Litchfield or TAR18 Broken Hill.



Phillip Island and Ballarat are close by. I think a self drive leg down the Great Ocean Road would be spectacular with maybe a surfing challenge at Torquay, or an Indigenous challenge in one of the national parks along the way and a pit stop at the 12 Apostles. Or go for the desert look and go all the way out to Alice Springs or Uluru? Maybe too hopeful but theyre easier to reach than Coober Pedy was?