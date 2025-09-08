« previous next »
TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

BourkieBoy

TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
September 08, 2025, 07:15:05 AM
Because we know we're going to need this!  :lol: :funny:
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #1 on: September 23, 2025, 02:00:14 PM
Finally a revisit to Canada after 11 seasons of TAR Canada and a visit by TAR AU. Not to mention the first full Canadian leg by TAR US.
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #2 on: September 23, 2025, 03:54:54 PM
Glad to see a Canada revisit -- the first since TAR8/Family Edition, in fact -- but seriously?  Why another out-of-country starting line?  Just start in the U.S., as usual!
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #3 on: September 23, 2025, 04:15:12 PM
And we are back racing! Thanks to the Detective Team for bringing us great sightings and information right off the bat!  :conf: :cheer:

Very excited to see Vancouver visited on the US version! Not only is this a new city for the franchise, but Canada hasn't been visited by the US version since Season 8, so it's about time we got a re-visit!

I don't mind the Starting Line taking place outside of the US (maybe I'm just used to the Australian version always having the Starting Line in the country of it's first leg  :lol: :funny:)

Apart from the former professional soccer players, it's looks like we have a cast of ordinary people doing extraordinary things! Hopefully this means we get a "normal" season! (whatever that is these days)

Looking forward to a (hopefully!) westward route!
TARstorian

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #4 on: September 23, 2025, 05:32:58 PM
As somebody who was born in/next to Vancouver, it's wild to think TAR US made it here after all these years.

My cousin who used to watch TAR religiously kept insisting for the past twenty years that TAR US had visited Vancouver. I kept having to tell her "lol no they haven't" and she said "I remember watching it on TV and there being a newspaper article about it!" (this was eight years before TAR Canada even started).

So twenty years later and now she can finally be right that, yes, TAR US has now been to Vancouver.

Also, as someone who flies in and out of Vancouver several times a year, and the airport I have to connect through whenever I go to Asia or come back home from Asia, I will be very very surprised if they don't immediately go to Asia from Vancouver. I have never personally flown from Vancouver to Europe--I always connect through Calgary (and that would be ridiculous to go back to Europe right away after 1.5 consecutive seasons of filming in Europe).

It would be hilarious if this season ends up being "Canadian Adventure" and they essentially copy Race Across The World's route, though.
H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #5 on: September 23, 2025, 07:51:47 PM
Quote from: Joberio on September 23, 2025, 03:54:54 PM
Glad to see a Canada revisit -- the first since TAR8/Family Edition, in fact -- but seriously?  Why another out-of-country starting line?  Just start in the U.S., as usual!

Maybe they're trying to increase the country count? Maybe they have a lot back-to-back legs in the same country similar to TARAUS 2 and TAR35?
ye2000

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #6 on: September 23, 2025, 08:05:12 PM
Is Australia still a possible destination based on this route? Oceania has long been missed but being an English speaking country and similar to the US and with Canada already visited, do you think they can head there from Vancouver?
ye2000

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #7 on: September 23, 2025, 10:09:24 PM
Quote from: Joberio on September 23, 2025, 03:54:54 PM
Glad to see a Canada revisit -- the first since TAR8/Family Edition, in fact -- but seriously?  Why another out-of-country starting line?  Just start in the U.S., as usual!
Also what couldve been better is that if the race had started in Seattle and Phil noted that all teams will be driving to their first destination.

Also can we expect a Jon cameo like an Allan cameo we had in TAR16?
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #8 on: September 25, 2025, 08:26:47 AM
Five women's teams cast this season, and it's sounding like they all survived leg one.

Hope that they all at least survive leg two, as well.
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #9 on: September 25, 2025, 08:54:16 AM
Madrid, Spain!  Wow!  I know they've been to Spain before, but have they ever been to its capital?

That would explain the long silence.  To have to fly all the way across Canada and then across the ocean to reach Europe?  That would take over a day's worth of radio silence.

Is this leg two or three, though?
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #10 on: September 25, 2025, 09:49:50 AM
Quote from: Joberio on September 25, 2025, 08:54:16 AM
Madrid, Spain!  Wow!  I know they've been to Spain before, but have they ever been to its capital?

That would explain the long silence.  To have to fly all the way across Canada and then across the ocean to reach Europe?  That would take over a day's worth of radio silence.

Is this leg two or three, though?

No, probably Leg 2.

Was not expecting Madrid. Not complaining as I have been wanting it for a while.
Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #11 on: September 25, 2025, 02:44:24 PM
Wow, was not expecting them to go eastward from Vancouver. No wonder we had 2 days of silence.

And yeah, first time in Spain they've been to the capital :D
ZBC Company

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #12 on: September 25, 2025, 03:18:48 PM
Quote from: Maanca on September 25, 2025, 02:44:24 PM
Wow, was not expecting them to go eastward from Vancouver. No wonder we had 2 days of silence.

And yeah, first time in Spain they've been to the capital :D

Season 10
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #13 on: September 25, 2025, 06:15:22 PM
As someone who has Spanish ancestry (via my great-grandmother), I'll never complain about seeing Spain!  :conf: :cheer:

Also extremely excited to see Madrid for the first time on TAR US!  :conf: :cheer:

I am a little bit worried about spending more of the Race in Europe however - after seeing it for 1.5 seasons, I think we'll be a bit Europed out after this leg, so I'm hoping that they make the jump to Africa - Spain is perfectly positioned for that jump!
Jack3257

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #14 on: September 25, 2025, 06:51:14 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 25, 2025, 06:15:22 PM
I am a little bit worried about spending more of the Race in Europe however - after seeing it for 1.5 seasons, I think we'll be a bit Europed out after this leg, so I'm hoping that they make the jump to Africa - Spain is perfectly positioned for that jump!

First of all, as someone who grew up in Washington state and spent a lot of time in Vancouver, I am SO EXCITED to see it on the race.

I honestly feel like Spain will be a jumping-off point for Africa.  After Madrid, they could very well head to the south of Spain, possibly even stop in Gibraltar, and then go to Morocco.  From there we could get another African country or two.  Then if I am dreaming we get Australia/NZ/South Pacific at the end of the season.  Realistically it would be South America, Asia, or even back to Europe.
Avid

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #15 on: September 26, 2025, 04:53:43 PM
It would be weird to go to Madrid and not visit real or athletic madrid.Madrid is such a football country.Atleast have a soccer player do something with those soccer cast members.

I guess the contestants are thinking what am thinking .
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #16 on: September 27, 2025, 02:31:27 PM
Three continents in three legs. This almost feels like an apology.
Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #17 on: September 27, 2025, 02:36:47 PM
Yay, an African country for the first time since 31!
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #18 on: September 27, 2025, 06:05:12 PM
We're off to Morocco! It's going to be great to see Africa for the first time since Season 31!  :conf: :cheer:

I sort of called that they'd go to Africa after visiting Spain a couple of days ago - just call me Nostradamus!  :funny: :lol:

Maybe that theory about only visiting countries that are going to host upcoming FIFA World Cups is actually right... I mean, this season is due to air in 2026, which is a World Cup year...
Maanca

Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:01:55 PM
Albania! Nice to see a new area of the Mediterranean. I know someone originally from there, not much about the country itself, but it looks beautiful from what I've seen of their photos.

This route's really shaping up so far. Looks like they didn't want to waste their good destinations on the Big Brother cast  :funny:
BritishTARFan

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 PM
Was in Albania this summer! such a great country. Hopefully they go down south to Himare, Gjirokaster, Sarande etc (all lovely places) or perhaps cross into Lake Ohrid in Macedonia! also gorgeous there.
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 PM
Albania has been high on my list of potential new countries, so this news excites me.
sveped

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #22 on: Today at 04:38:01 AM
Albania  :woohoo: :cheer:

So awesome that they went to Albania! It's such a beautiful country, with a unique culture and language.


BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #23 on: Today at 05:50:03 AM
So excited to see Albania! Not only has any TAR version never been there before, but we are sticking to our plan of a new country being visited every season in TAR US recently!  :conf: :cheer:

Im very interested in Albania as a country (my local pizza man is originally from there  :lol: :funny:), so Im excited to see how the leg plans out. Hopefully TAR does it justice!

Theres goes our theory of TAR39 only visiting countries that are due to host future World Cups. Maybe TAR39 wont be styled The Amazing Race: World Cup Special after all  :lol: :funny:
