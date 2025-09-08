As somebody who was born in/next to Vancouver, it's wild to think TAR US made it here after all these years.



My cousin who used to watch TAR religiously kept insisting for the past twenty years that TAR US had visited Vancouver. I kept having to tell her "lol no they haven't" and she said "I remember watching it on TV and there being a newspaper article about it!" (this was eight years before TAR Canada even started).



So twenty years later and now she can finally be right that, yes, TAR US has now been to Vancouver.



Also, as someone who flies in and out of Vancouver several times a year, and the airport I have to connect through whenever I go to Asia or come back home from Asia, I will be very very surprised if they don't immediately go to Asia from Vancouver. I have never personally flown from Vancouver to Europe--I always connect through Calgary (and that would be ridiculous to go back to Europe right away after 1.5 consecutive seasons of filming in Europe).



It would be hilarious if this season ends up being "Canadian Adventure" and they essentially copy Race Across The World's route, though.