Author Topic: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

BourkieBoy

TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
September 08, 2025, 07:15:05 AM
Because we know we're going to need this!  :lol: :funny:
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 02:00:14 PM
Finally a revisit to Canada after 11 seasons of TAR Canada and a visit by TAR AU. Not to mention the first full Canadian leg by TAR US.
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 03:54:54 PM
Glad to see a Canada revisit -- the first since TAR8/Family Edition, in fact -- but seriously?  Why another out-of-country starting line?  Just start in the U.S., as usual!
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 04:15:12 PM
And we are back racing! Thanks to the Detective Team for bringing us great sightings and information right off the bat!  :conf: :cheer:

Very excited to see Vancouver visited on the US version! Not only is this a new city for the franchise, but Canada hasn't been visited by the US version since Season 8, so it's about time we got a re-visit!

I don't mind the Starting Line taking place outside of the US (maybe I'm just used to the Australian version always having the Starting Line in the country of it's first leg  :lol: :funny:)

Apart from the former professional soccer players, it's looks like we have a cast of ordinary people doing extraordinary things! Hopefully this means we get a "normal" season! (whatever that is these days)

Looking forward to a (hopefully!) westward route!
TARstorian

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 05:32:58 PM
As somebody who was born in/next to Vancouver, it's wild to think TAR US made it here after all these years.

My cousin who used to watch TAR religiously kept insisting for the past twenty years that TAR US had visited Vancouver. I kept having to tell her "lol no they haven't" and she said "I remember watching it on TV and there being a newspaper article about it!" (this was eight years before TAR Canada even started).

So twenty years later and now she can finally be right that, yes, TAR US has now been to Vancouver.

Also, as someone who flies in and out of Vancouver several times a year, and the airport I have to connect through whenever I go to Asia or come back home from Asia, I will be very very surprised if they don't immediately go to Asia from Vancouver. I have never personally flown from Vancouver to Europe--I always connect through Calgary (and that would be ridiculous to go back to Europe right away after 1.5 consecutive seasons of filming in Europe).

It would be hilarious if this season ends up being "Canadian Adventure" and they essentially copy Race Across The World's route, though.
