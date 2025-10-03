Michelle & Matt have resurfaced on social media, so they were eliminated in Laos.



Turns out that Laos had two legs -- Vientiane and a place called Vang Vieng. Michelle & Matt got U-Turned out of the race on the former leg. They tried to give themselves a chance by U-Turning Daisha & Dalton, but it didn't work. Daisha & Dalton survived and finished fourth, while Michelle & Matt were eliminated.



Whichever teams finished behind Daisha & Dalton must've been pretty pathetic, though, to not be able to pass them when they were U-Turned.



Also, Daisha & Dalton were apparently U-Turned on a prior leg and survived that, too, which sounds impressive.



F6:



Alejandra & Andrea

Ali & Joanna

Ann-Marie & Riley

Conner & Garret

Daisha & Dalton

Erin & Javier



We're down to five, but no clue of who's been eliminated yet. Social media will tell the tale sometime later today or tonight.