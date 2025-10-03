« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 14558 times)

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #50 on: October 03, 2025, 09:54:43 PM »
I wonder if they will do anything soccer related in tirana. Tirana has A soccer team
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #51 on: October 03, 2025, 10:16:47 PM »
A second leg should have filmed today, and I assume they're still there. Might as well get two legs out of the new country, right?
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #52 on: October 03, 2025, 10:28:53 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on October 03, 2025, 10:16:47 PM
A second leg should have filmed today, and I assume they're still there. Might as well get two legs out of the new country, right?
This late in the week?  I'd think that they'd have moved on to leg seven in the next country by now.

And still no word from TARHub Discord as to who's out or still in.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #53 on: October 05, 2025, 04:08:51 PM »
They mayb in one of  middle east countries, thats y no sightings..just like 37....or Uzbekistan coz australia was just ther
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #54 on: October 07, 2025, 06:54:01 AM »
SRI LANKA!

Per TARHub on Discord and Clubs That Suck, the crew has been spotted on a train in Sri Lanka!
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #55 on: October 07, 2025, 11:18:26 AM »
Sri lanka ..hmmm..wonder if the snakes from AmazingRace australia 9 will still be there ..lol
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #56 on: October 07, 2025, 08:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Avid on October 07, 2025, 11:18:26 AM
Sri lanka ..hmmm..wonder if the snakes from AmazingRace australia 9 will still be there ..lol

At this point I wouldn't be surprised if they would base the Asian legs to TARAus 9's Asian legs (most of which were fantastically designed though)
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #57 on: October 08, 2025, 10:31:55 AM »
Anyone think we missed a country between Albania and Sri Lanka? Feels like there was too long of a gap in there
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #58 on: October 08, 2025, 12:14:39 PM »
Quote from: TheRabbi on October 08, 2025, 10:31:55 AM
Anyone think we missed a country between Albania and Sri Lanka? Feels like there was too long of a gap in there

This was my best guess of the timeline. Could always be wrong.

October 2: Leg 5 in Albania
October 3: Phil records bits to camera for Leg 6
October 4: Leg 6 in Albania
October 5: Production leaves for Sri Lanka
October 6: Teams start Leg 7 in morning, afternoon flight to Dubai, land in Dubai in evening
October 7: Evening flight to Colombo, teams land in Colombo

Quote from: Xoruz on October 07, 2025, 10:45:30 AM
One flight option to Colombo.

FZ746 TIA-DXB 1305-2013
FZ579 DXB-CMB 0213-0827
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:46:19 AM »
LAOS!

Either leg eight or leg nine is in Vientiane, Laos!  Crew has been spotted there, per TARHub on Discord!
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:32:09 PM »
Some tea from Clubs That Suck and TARHub on Discord:

Cody & Jaime, Dafina & Saran, and Doug & Dylan have all been back on social media, meaning that they all got the boot at times.  Cody & Jaime came back on after the second Morocco leg.  Dafina & Sarah came back on after the second Albania leg.  And Doug & Dylan returned to social media after Sri Lanka.

The Blue F/F Team (the mothers) weren't seen after the first Morocco leg, which makes TARHub and CTS think that they were gone there.

Possible order of elimination seems to be:

13th: Zach & Nate
12th: Katie & Charlotte
11th: Blue F/F Team
10th: Cody & Jaime
9th: Dafina & Saran
8th: Doug & Dylan

Meaning that the F7 is likely:

Alejandro & Andrea
Ali & Joanna
Ann-Marie & Riley
Conner & Garrett
Dalton & Daisha
Erin & Javier
Michelle & Matt
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:37:38 AM »
Michelle & Matt have resurfaced on social media, so they were eliminated in Laos.

Turns out that Laos had two legs -- Vientiane and a place called Vang Vieng.  Michelle & Matt got U-Turned out of the race on the former leg.  They tried to give themselves a chance by U-Turning Daisha & Dalton, but it didn't work.  Daisha & Dalton survived and finished fourth, while Michelle & Matt were eliminated.

Whichever teams finished behind Daisha & Dalton must've been pretty pathetic, though, to not be able to pass them when they were U-Turned.

Also, Daisha & Dalton were apparently U-Turned on a prior leg and survived that, too, which sounds impressive.

F6:

Alejandra & Andrea
Ali & Joanna
Ann-Marie & Riley
Conner & Garret
Daisha & Dalton
Erin & Javier

We're down to five, but no clue of who's been eliminated yet.  Social media will tell the tale sometime later today or tonight.
