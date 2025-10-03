« previous next »
TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Offline Avid

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
October 03, 2025, 09:54:43 PM
I wonder if they will do anything soccer related in tirana. Tirana has A soccer team
Online Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
October 03, 2025, 10:16:47 PM
A second leg should have filmed today, and I assume they're still there. Might as well get two legs out of the new country, right?
Offline Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
October 03, 2025, 10:28:53 PM
Quote from: Maanca on October 03, 2025, 10:16:47 PM
A second leg should have filmed today, and I assume they're still there. Might as well get two legs out of the new country, right?
This late in the week?  I'd think that they'd have moved on to leg seven in the next country by now.

And still no word from TARHub Discord as to who's out or still in.
Offline Avid

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
October 05, 2025, 04:08:51 PM
They mayb in one of  middle east countries, thats y no sightings..just like 37....or Uzbekistan coz australia was just ther
Offline Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Yesterday at 06:54:01 AM
SRI LANKA!

Per TARHub on Discord and Clubs That Suck, the crew has been spotted on a train in Sri Lanka!
Offline Avid

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Sri lanka ..hmmm..wonder if the snakes from AmazingRace australia 9 will still be there ..lol
Offline The Queen V

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Yesterday at 08:22:27 PM
Quote from: Avid on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Sri lanka ..hmmm..wonder if the snakes from AmazingRace australia 9 will still be there ..lol

At this point I wouldn't be surprised if they would base the Asian legs to TARAus 9's Asian legs (most of which were fantastically designed though)
Offline TheRabbi

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 10:31:55 AM
Anyone think we missed a country between Albania and Sri Lanka? Feels like there was too long of a gap in there
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 12:14:39 PM
Quote from: TheRabbi on Today at 10:31:55 AM
Anyone think we missed a country between Albania and Sri Lanka? Feels like there was too long of a gap in there

This was my best guess of the timeline. Could always be wrong.

October 2: Leg 5 in Albania
October 3: Phil records bits to camera for Leg 6
October 4: Leg 6 in Albania
October 5: Production leaves for Sri Lanka
October 6: Teams start Leg 7 in morning, afternoon flight to Dubai, land in Dubai in evening
October 7: Evening flight to Colombo, teams land in Colombo

Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 10:45:30 AM
One flight option to Colombo.

FZ746 TIA-DXB 1305-2013
FZ579 DXB-CMB 0213-0827
