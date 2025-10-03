Anyone think we missed a country between Albania and Sri Lanka? Feels like there was too long of a gap in there
This was my best guess of the timeline. Could always be wrong.
October 2: Leg 5 in Albania
October 3: Phil records bits to camera for Leg 6
October 4: Leg 6 in Albania
October 5: Production leaves for Sri Lanka
October 6: Teams start Leg 7 in morning, afternoon flight to Dubai, land in Dubai in evening
October 7: Evening flight to Colombo, teams land in Colombo
One flight option to Colombo.
FZ746 TIA-DXB 1305-2013
FZ579 DXB-CMB 0213-0827