Some tea from Clubs That Suck and TARHub on Discord:
Cody & Jaime, Dafina & Saran, and Doug & Dylan have all been back on social media, meaning that they all got the boot at times. Cody & Jaime came back on after the second Morocco leg. Dafina & Sarah came back on after the second Albania leg. And Doug & Dylan returned to social media after Sri Lanka.
The Blue F/F Team (the mothers) weren't seen after the first Morocco leg, which makes TARHub and CTS think that they were gone there.
Possible order of elimination seems to be:
13th: Zach & Nate
12th: Katie & Charlotte
11th: Blue F/F Team
10th: Cody & Jaime
9th: Dafina & Saran
8th: Doug & Dylan
Meaning that the F7 is likely:
Alejandro & Andrea
Ali & Joanna
Ann-Marie & Riley
Conner & Garrett
Dalton & Daisha
Erin & Javier
Michelle & Matt