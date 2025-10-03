Some tea from Clubs That Suck and TARHub on Discord:



Cody & Jaime, Dafina & Saran, and Doug & Dylan have all been back on social media, meaning that they all got the boot at times. Cody & Jaime came back on after the second Morocco leg. Dafina & Sarah came back on after the second Albania leg. And Doug & Dylan returned to social media after Sri Lanka.



The Blue F/F Team (the mothers) weren't seen after the first Morocco leg, which makes TARHub and CTS think that they were gone there.



Possible order of elimination seems to be:



13th: Zach & Nate

12th: Katie & Charlotte

11th: Blue F/F Team

10th: Cody & Jaime

9th: Dafina & Saran

8th: Doug & Dylan



Meaning that the F7 is likely:



Alejandro & Andrea

Ali & Joanna

Ann-Marie & Riley

Conner & Garrett

Dalton & Daisha

Erin & Javier

Michelle & Matt