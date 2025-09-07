« previous next »
TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion

RealityFreakWill

TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
September 07, 2025, 11:47:03 AM
This thread is to discuss the contestants ONLY.
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #1 on: September 22, 2025, 03:05:26 PM


RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #2 on: September 22, 2025, 03:07:38 PM
THE AMAZING RACE 39 CONTESTANTS

1. Joanna Lohman (43) & Ali Krieger (41)  Professional Soccer Teammates from Maryland & Virginia

2. Cody Langlois (35) & Jaime Tribo (37)  Siblings from Illinois

3. Charlotte Schultz (20) & Katie Schultz  (25)  Sisters from California

4. Doug Matter (72) & Dylan Matter (18)  Grandfather/Grandson from California

5. Dalton Hamby (26) & Daisha Wilks (27)  Dating from Alabama

6. Matt Patterson (35) & Michelle Patterson (30)  Married from New Jersey

7. Nate Johnson (26) &  Zach Johnson (28)  Brothers from Minnesota

8. Ann-Marie Tejcek (56) & Riley Tejcek (28)  Mother/Daughter from Indiana

9. Garrett McGuire (26) & Conner Wilson (27)  Best Friends from California

10. Javier Vintimilla (29) & Erin Vintimilla-Taylor (28)  Newlyweds from Florida

11. Andrea Tager (24) & Anuar Tager (54)  Father/Daughter from Texas

12. Dafina Dunmore (50) & Saran Dunmore (51) - Sisters from Illinois

13. Jody Rebhun (43) & Jenn Naso (43) - Lifelong Friends/Moms from Connecticut & New York
TheRabbi

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #3 on: September 22, 2025, 03:30:14 PM
How on earth are there so many ID'S already?
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #4 on: September 22, 2025, 10:10:09 PM
Ooh!  Our first grandparent/grandchild team since Jody & Shannon from TAR16!  Twenty-three seasons since we've had one!  Also our second grandfather/grandson team since Nicolas & Donald from TAR12!  Been twenty-seven seasons!
Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #5 on: September 22, 2025, 10:17:07 PM
That breaks the US age record, too! Jody (RIP) was 71 at time of filming.
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #6 on: September 22, 2025, 11:45:35 PM
Grandfather looks sharp at 72! Also, 5 FF Teams back to back.

As a former soccer player in my younger days, one of my casting dreams came true, a full team of Professional Soccer Players, either MM, FF or MF. We've had a Professional Soccer Player before, Andrew (Elliot & Andrew - S.20). I'm happy.
redskevin88

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #7 on: September 23, 2025, 03:15:42 AM
Quote from: Joberio on September 22, 2025, 10:10:09 PM
Ooh!  Our first grandparent/grandchild team since Jody & Shannon from TAR16!  Twenty-three seasons since we've had one!  Also our second grandfather/grandson team since Nicolas & Donald from TAR12!  Been twenty-seven seasons!

And cool to have seven teams of relatives.
Avid

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #8 on: September 23, 2025, 05:10:40 AM
A ff team has to win ..surely ...5 ff teams with no sporty mm team or gay mm team to dominate  like 36,35 and 37 .good luck
Avid

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #9 on: September 23, 2025, 05:22:25 AM
No gay mm teams back to back ..#noticing #nooticing
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #10 on: September 26, 2025, 08:10:09 AM
UPDATE...

Hot Pink FF has been ID'd!

Dafina Dunmore (50) & Saran Dunmore (51) - Sisters from Illinois
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #11 on: October 16, 2025, 03:43:10 PM
Apparently, someone was misidentified.

Andrea's father's name isn't Alejandro.  Per Discord, it seems to be Anuar.
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #12 on: October 16, 2025, 04:28:23 PM
Quote from: Joberio on October 16, 2025, 03:43:10 PM
Apparently, someone was misidentified.

Andrea's father's name isn't Alejandro.  Per Discord, it seems to be Anuar.

It's already been corrected on here.
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #13 on: December 27, 2025, 01:20:36 PM
The unnamed Blonde Moms has been ID'd! Go to post #2 & 3 to find out.
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #14 on: December 27, 2025, 03:28:17 PM
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on December 27, 2025, 01:20:36 PM
The unnamed Blonde Moms has been ID'd! Go to post #2 & 3 to find out.
Given how blurry they look, how was that pulled off?
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 AM
What happened to graphic with the team pics in squares?
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 39 Contestants Spoiler Discussion
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:05:56 AM
Will uploaded the picture correctly, I just saw it on the post. Maybe something happened with the graphic material at its original source. Let's give time to Will to check the whole thing.
