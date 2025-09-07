Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Ooh! Our first grandparent/grandchild team since Jody & Shannon from TAR16! Twenty-three seasons since we've had one! Also our second grandfather/grandson team since Nicolas & Donald from TAR12! Been twenty-seven seasons!
Apparently, someone was misidentified.Andrea's father's name isn't Alejandro. Per Discord, it seems to be Anuar.
The unnamed Blonde Moms has been ID'd! Go to post #2 & 3 to find out.
Page created in 0.067 seconds with 32 queries.