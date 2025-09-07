THE AMAZING RACE 39 CONTESTANTS



1. Joanna Lohman (43) & Ali Krieger (41)  Professional Soccer Teammates from Maryland & Virginia



2. Cody Langlois (35) & Jaime Tribo (37)  Siblings from Illinois



3. Charlotte Schultz (20) & Katie Schultz (25)  Sisters from California



4. Doug Matter (72) & Dylan Matter (18)  Grandfather/Grandson from California



5. Dalton Hamby (26) & Daisha Wilks (27)  Dating from Alabama



6. Matt Patterson (35) & Michelle Patterson (30)  Married from New Jersey



7. Nate Johnson (26) & Zach Johnson (28)  Brothers from Minnesota



8. Ann-Marie Tejcek (56) & Riley Tejcek (28)  Mother/Daughter from Indiana



9. Garrett McGuire (26) & Conner Wilson (27)  Best Friends from California



10. Javier Vintimilla (29) & Erin Vintimilla-Taylor (28)  Newlyweds from Florida



11. Andrea Tager (24) & Anuar Tager (54)  Father/Daughter from Texas



12. Dafina Dunmore (50) & Saran Dunmore (51) - Sisters from Illinois



13. Jody Rebhun (43) & Jenn Naso (43) - Lifelong Friends/Moms from Connecticut & New York