« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*  (Read 15223 times)

1 Member and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2207
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #75 on: October 18, 2025, 04:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on October 18, 2025, 04:05:12 PM
https://www.facebook.com/maureen.shanahanfrappier/posts/pfbid02JKQ97UPKtaxvMjfy6WbUokKggCCJ3q9V7x1JdZBGF1GJGMZ2udjeCDf1ei4s7QzLl

Omg!! Did they just run right by us? Wonder if we got on TV.. Love the Amazing Race...



Taro Hut food truck in background.



https://tarohut.com/

Website says that they are based in Kahuku.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6023
  • Bring On Season 2026!
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #76 on: October 24, 2025, 05:10:16 PM »
Some very late belated sightings from the Royal Exhibition Building Pit Stop during the Melbourne leg

Thanks very much ye2000 for providing me with them!  :conf:







Logged

Offline ye2000

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #77 on: Today at 07:13:17 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on October 14, 2025, 01:00:11 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on October 14, 2025, 12:43:12 AM
https://www.reddit.com/r/melbourne/comments/1o5pflg/comment/njec89z/

Via Grunter_, though no pics.

I saw them at Flinders Station. A couple running urgently with a cameraman and a soundman running urgently behind them. Looked a bit silly.

I wonder if the below is also related to us??? Royal Parade is north of the city and not really near any of the other filming locations...



https://www.google.com/maps/place/Royal+Parade,+Melbourne+VIC/@-37.7885713,144.9555329,899m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m10!1m2!2m1!1sRoyal+Parade,+Parkville+VIC!3m6!1s0x6ad65cd48cc0613d:0xfb9e447784672a3c!8m2!3d-37.7884357!4d144.9589983!15sChtSb3lhbCBQYXJhZGUsIFBhcmt2aWxsZSBWSUOSAQVyb3V0ZeABAA!16s%2Fm%2F0ncd16n?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTAwOC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

I just remembered that there were some ppl from TARHUB who saw TAR filming crews at Flagstaff Station (and they first rumoured on the day of filming that Flagstaff Gardens was the pit stop). Potentially it was for this task.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 