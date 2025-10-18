Quote from: Xoruz on October 14, 2025, 12:43:12 AM https://www.reddit.com/r/melbourne/comments/1o5pflg/comment/njec89z/



Via Grunter_, though no pics.



I saw them at Flinders Station. A couple running urgently with a cameraman and a soundman running urgently behind them. Looked a bit silly.



I wonder if the below is also related to us??? Royal Parade is north of the city and not really near any of the other filming locations...







I just remembered that there were some ppl from TARHUB who saw TAR filming crews at Flagstaff Station (and they first rumoured on the day of filming that Flagstaff Gardens was the pit stop). Potentially it was for this task.