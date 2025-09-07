« previous next »
TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*

TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« on: September 07, 2025, 08:15:02 AM »
 LIVE Sightings go here!  :hearts: And ONLY live sightings please!!

Comments on the sightings can go HERE >>that's where the real work takes place!

If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!

If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email/DM the moderators. Your confidentiality will be respected.

IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. Let me or one of the Moderators know, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!

Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler message one of the Moderators FIRST please. NO Future Leg details (where teams will be) should be posted without checking please.


If you are posting a tweet, please post the tweet, the tweet time, and LINK TO the twitter user name. Take a screencap if you can, tweets do disappear.
Please be kind, and don't all bury the poor unsuspecting twitterer with questions, if you see another RFFer on the job, let them handle it.


Photos should be credited. If someone is kind enough to share some with us specifically, those should be marked with photo by...or photo credit to....when posting. Happy to help if you need it.  Generally, pics posted on public Instagrams and Twitter are considered "public".


Spoiler info from public FACEBOOK posts may be shared. (For full details, see HERE .)
  I would like us to ASK, but the current messaging system means many posts go unseen. If you do not contact them yourself, please let ME know so I can try. *basic courtesy* This means copy me on all Facebook links please!

Please quote the info, provide the link, and credit the source.

Pictures should be marked with a name or initials whenever possible, if you cannot, just link to them and I'll help as time allows.


THE RULES ABOUT NO PRODUCTION INFO EVER AND NO FUTURE LEG INFO STILL APPLY!


FOR SECURITY REASONS DO NOT REVEAL A FUTURE LOCATION. NOTIFY A MODERATOR ASAP.If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM/email/private Tweet me to ask before you post.The mods get VERY grouchy if they have to move posts.... so any non-live sighting chatter WILL be deleted!


:thankyou: BIGBIG to all of you who are bringing us info, we couldn't do this without you!!
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #1 on: September 21, 2025, 01:26:57 PM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1nmz6jh/seems_like_a_new_season_of_amazing_race_is_being/

Via vivzzie in Vancouver, BC.

"Randomly out this morning and saw Phil and crew set up and they were talking about the new season. I wont share what I heard but if it is for the new season , its gonna be some exciting stuff. Maybe its season 39?!"

"If it is for them, would be super cool! Im unsure if its a new season or not because I know they film usually in March-May but regardless, great Sunday morning! He was talking about the race tho so maybe it is"

"it was just him speaking to a camera"
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #2 on: September 21, 2025, 01:31:51 PM »
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #3 on: September 22, 2025, 01:16:31 PM »
And we are off!!

According to the TARHUB Discord the start was at the Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver.
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #4 on: September 22, 2025, 01:56:34 PM »
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #5 on: September 22, 2025, 02:14:37 PM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/vancouver/comments/1nnm55k/city_of_vancouver_heads_up_lowflying_helicopter/

City of Vancouver - HEADS UP: Low-flying helicopter filming activity today, September 22. 🚁 Helicopter may fly over: 📍Stanley Park & downtown 📍Burrard Inlet S to Broadway 📍Burrard St to Clark Drive Filming is scheduled to start early morning, for approx. 4 hours (weather permitting).

They're filming Harbour air planes. (Psychological_Win_89)
C-GLCP
C-GHAR
C-FHAD
C-GEND

Caught him over Stanley Park! Just doing lazy circles high above Lost Lagoon (Am1AllowedToCry)
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #6 on: September 22, 2025, 02:26:59 PM »
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #7 on: September 22, 2025, 02:33:16 PM »
What did you find on your vacation?  Me.the start of The Amazing Race taping. Yep, thats Phil.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10163828693493669&set=pcb.10163828695058669
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #8 on: September 22, 2025, 03:30:14 PM »
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #9 on: September 22, 2025, 06:50:47 PM »
https://x.com/tweeetsbysteph/status/1970273170239430676

Fr the most exciting thing happened to me today.. I saw a team filming Amazing Race Canada!!
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #10 on: September 22, 2025, 08:14:07 PM »
Per the TARHUB Discord (other locations on this leg):

- BC Place / Nations Plaza (beside each other)
- Vanier Park (A canoeing task happened here)
- Pitstop at VanDusen Botanical Garden
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #11 on: September 22, 2025, 08:19:01 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on September 22, 2025, 08:14:07 PM
- Pitstop at VanDusen Botanical Garden

https://x.com/MelissaEnchant/status/1970286375611273340

As someone who has watched #AmazingRace since season 1, I cant even express how happy I am to randomly be at an Amazing Race pit stop right now. 🥹

I was just taking photos of roses and a team ran right by me! Turns out, the USA version was filming around the park Im at.
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #12 on: September 25, 2025, 08:37:21 AM »
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #13 on: September 25, 2025, 02:02:34 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25492831106973039&set=a.934257676590390

Post leg interview in Plaza de España via Celine D.
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #14 on: September 26, 2025, 02:50:35 AM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1nqppiy/comment/ng9huic/

u/Similar_Foot8587
1h ago
I saw a team on the Madrid subway too! I freaked out
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #15 on: September 27, 2025, 01:08:52 PM »
Apparently Morocco next; Marrakesh per TARHUB.
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #16 on: September 27, 2025, 07:43:12 PM »
Sighting in Marrakech:



Courtesy of valarmorghulis from CTS.
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #17 on: September 29, 2025, 12:42:20 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25039636415662129&set=a.1287640637955040

"Look who we saw in one of the shops in Marrakech. Guess there will be an episode of Amazing Race in Morocco."

Posted 7:14 AM 9/29 by Bobbi B.
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #18 on: September 30, 2025, 04:25:36 AM »
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Bz9GRKFRt/?mibextid=wwXIfr

For those fans of the AMAZING RACE series: we were at the open air grand market in Marrakesh, Morroco and realized that they were filming an episode for the show.  The film crew was getting set up with the clue box and heard them say they are coming!  We waited for a short time but continued on our shopping adventure. Later we saw them filming two contestants completing a challenge of stacking oranges at one of the vendors stations.  We have always loved this show and were excited to see a show in action. This grand bazaar was amazing with so many different vendors and such cheap prices. We had to buy another suitcase to bring home everything! 😀
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #19 on: October 02, 2025, 01:06:10 PM »
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #20 on: October 02, 2025, 06:18:55 PM »
https://www.instagram.com/p/DPT8uSzCsQ1/

"Guess the Amazing Race stops by Albania.🤷"
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 AM »
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=24637513245870758&set=a.848535725195177

Got here just as they were filming a promotional ad for The Amazing Race. The host is a New Zealander...Phil Keoghan.
 at Pyramid of Tirana.
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:18:11 PM »
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:49:00 AM »
More stuff from Morocco:

Garrett & Conner running by some tourists.



The Pit Stop for the first Marrakech leg was at Ben Youssef Madrasa.



Courtesy of valarmorghulis from CTS.
Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:52:52 AM »
On the second leg in Morocco, a task involved carrying rugs.  Matt & Michelle were seen doing it:





Courtesy of valarmorghulis from CTS.
