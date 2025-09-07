https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1nmz6jh/seems_like_a_new_season_of_amazing_race_is_being/
Via vivzzie in Vancouver, BC.
"Randomly out this morning and saw Phil and crew set up and they were talking about the new season. I wont share what I heard but if it is for the new season , its gonna be some exciting stuff. Maybe its season 39?!"
"If it is for them, would be super cool! Im unsure if its a new season or not because I know they film usually in March-May but regardless, great Sunday morning! He was talking about the race tho so maybe it is"
"it was just him speaking to a camera"