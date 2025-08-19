« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025  (Read 508 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4509
TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
« on: August 19, 2025, 01:26:50 PM »
Saved
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4509
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
« Reply #1 on: August 26, 2025, 09:23:30 PM »
About time Jesse & Jonathan had a bad day, lol.
« Last Edit: August 26, 2025, 10:17:35 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1501
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
« Reply #2 on: August 27, 2025, 08:39:50 PM »
This felt like a replacement leg for a location whose plans fell through, y'know? It felt kind of slapped together.

A random task with the helicopters that they were able to do because they were already using the helicopters for transport... A re-used (bad) concept from last season with the token-trading... Nothing really big or fancy in Gananoque, just running to places... The most random dress-up a donkey task ever? Why were they dressing up donkeys? Does it have anything to do with local culture or tradition? Is it part of a festival or something?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4509
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
« Reply #3 on: August 27, 2025, 08:45:41 PM »
True, the most relevant task was obviously the Thousand Island dressing. But shouldn't they have had to make it, too?
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2078
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:01:05 PM »
For a leg that incentivized having teams working together, it caused some of the bigger shake ups of the season. The answer for the significance of the donkey task is that it's at one of only three donkey farms in the province and the outfits are just for fun. It is tasks like that which give fun NPCs like the fashion designer as well as the onion opera singer.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 