This felt like a replacement leg for a location whose plans fell through, y'know? It felt kind of slapped together.



A random task with the helicopters that they were able to do because they were already using the helicopters for transport... A re-used (bad) concept from last season with the token-trading... Nothing really big or fancy in Gananoque, just running to places... The most random dress-up a donkey task ever? Why were they dressing up donkeys? Does it have anything to do with local culture or tradition? Is it part of a festival or something?