TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025

Maanca

TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
Saved
Maanca

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
« Reply #1 on: August 26, 2025, 09:23:30 PM »
About time Jesse & Jonathan had a bad day, lol.
G.B.

  • I WRITE THINGS!!
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:39:50 PM »
This felt like a replacement leg for a location whose plans fell through, y'know? It felt kind of slapped together.

A random task with the helicopters that they were able to do because they were already using the helicopters for transport... A re-used (bad) concept from last season with the token-trading... Nothing really big or fancy in Gananoque, just running to places... The most random dress-up a donkey task ever? Why were they dressing up donkeys? Does it have anything to do with local culture or tradition? Is it part of a festival or something?
Maanca

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 7 "Cheer up Buttercup You're With a Donkey" August 26, 2025
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:45:41 PM »
True, the most relevant task was obviously the Thousand Island dressing. But shouldn't they have had to make it, too?
