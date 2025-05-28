« previous next »
Author Topic: Survivor 50 News & Media  (Read 18799 times)

Survivor 50 News & Media
« on: May 28, 2025, 10:04:15 AM »
JEFF PROBST ANNOUNCES THE CAST OF SURVIVOR 50!



Meet the Iconic Returning Players Who Will Compete in Survivors Landmark 50th Season, Premiering in Spring 2026

Jeff Probst appeared live on CBS MORNINGS today to announce the 24 returning players who will compete in SURVIVORs highly anticipated milestone 50th season, premiering in spring 2026 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The castaways include iconic returning players from throughout the Emmy-winning series groundbreaking history, going all the way back to season one, which premiered in May 2000.

SURVIVOR 50 will push the series into uncharted territory and impact the players like never before. For the first time ever, the game is In the Hands of the Fans! Earlier this year, fans voted on key elements of the game, including Idols or No Idols, Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It and Live Finale and Reunion Show in L.A.  or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji. The players wont know what the fans voted for until they are competing on the island.

The game and the celebrations leading up to next springs premiere are designed to honor fans for their loyalty and passion throughout the 25 years of the hit series, and to entice new viewers as well!

The following are the 24 returning players who will dig deep to compete once again for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize:



    JENNA LEWIS-DOUGHERTY: Seasons 1 (BORNEO), 8 (ALL-STARS)

    COLBY DONALDSON: Seasons 2 (THE AUSTRALIAN OUTBACK), 8 (ALL-STARS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

    STEPHENIE LAGROSSA KENDRICK: Seasons 10 (PALAU), 11 (GUATEMALA), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

    CIRIE FIELDS: Seasons 12 (PANAMA-EXILE ISLAND), 16 (MICRONESIA  FANS VS. FAVORITES), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

    OZZY LUSTH: Seasons 13 (COOK ISLANDS), 16 (MICRONESIA  FANS VS. FAVORITES), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

    BENJAMIN COACH WADE: Seasons 18 (TOCANTINS  THE BRAZILIAN HIGHLANDS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC)

    AUBRY BRACCO: Seasons 32 (KAÔH RŌNG  BRAINS VS. BRAWN VS. BEAUTY), 34 (GAME CHANGERS), 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

    CHRISSY HOFBECK: Season 35 (HEROES VS. HEALERS VS. HUSTLERS)

    CHRISTIAN HUBICKI: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

    ANGELINA KEELEY: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

    MIKE WHITE: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

    RICK DEVENS: Season 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

    JONATHAN YOUNG: Season 42

    DEE VALLADARES: Season 45 winner

    EMILY FLIPPEN: Season 45

    Q BURDETTE: Season 46

    TIFFANY ERVIN: Season 46

    CHARLIE DAVIS: Season 46

    GENEVIEVE MUSHALUK: Season 47

    KAMILLA KARTHIGESU: Season 48

    KYLE FRASER: Season 48 winner

    JOSEPH HUNTER: Season 48

    PLAYER #1 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

    PLAYER #2 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)
Re: Survivor 50 News & Media
« Reply #1 on: November 17, 2025, 01:39:48 PM »
Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

8:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR 50 (new season premiere)
Re: Survivor 50 News & Media
« Reply #2 on: December 18, 2025, 07:24:55 AM »
HERES YOUR FIRST LOOK AT SURVIVOR 50!

The wait is over! During tonights finale of SURVIVOR 49, fans got their first look at SURVIVORs highly anticipated milestone 50th season, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-11:00 PM) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). In addition, the two SURVIVOR 49 castaways selected to compete in Season 50 for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1million prize were revealed, as well as A list Survivor fans Zac Brown, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, and MrBeast to be part of milestone season in unique ways.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b-drChHWI_0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b-drChHWI_0</a>
Re: Survivor 50 News & Media
« Reply #3 on: January 23, 2026, 01:00:02 PM »
Survivor 50 | Official Trailer

Light Your Torch with Survivor 50. Be there for a CBS Milestone Event Wednesday February 25

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zhQLM1lpeQs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zhQLM1lpeQs</a>

Re: Survivor 50 News & Media
« Reply #4 on: January 29, 2026, 12:23:22 PM »
CILA TRIBE



KALO TRIBE



VATU TRIBE

Re: Survivor 50 News & Media
« Reply #5 on: January 29, 2026, 03:16:18 PM »
THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT CELEBRATES 50 SEASONS OF SURVIVOR IN SPECIAL TROPICAL ESCAPE EPISODE AIRING WEDNESDAY, FEB. 4 ON CBS



THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT celebrates the landmark 50th season of the hit CBS series SURVIVOR as host and executive producer Jeff Probst joins host Drew Carey for an action-packed primetime event filled with exotic trips inspired by legendary SURVIVOR locations. An audience filled with devoted SURVIVOR fans compete for breathtaking getaways to French Polynesia, Australia, Samoa, the Cook Islands and Thailand, plus showcases stacked with even more thrilling, adventure-packed destinations! THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT: Tropical Escape airs Wednesday, Feb. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM PT) on CBS and Paramount +*.

The landmark 50th season of SURVIVOR will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS.
Re: Survivor 50 News & Media
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:44:38 PM »
The Tribe Has Spoken: An Inside Look at SURVIVOR 50

Light your torch! Heres an inside look at SURVIVOR 50, the highly anticipated milestone season of the Emmy-winning hit that places the game in the Hands of the Fans. Host/Executive Producer Jeff Probst and 24 legendary castaways, selected from 49 unforgettable seasons, return to celebrate the shows legacy, as the players face surprise twists, high-stakes challenges and uncharted territory, all with the same goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. SURVIVOR 50 kicks off with a three-hour premiere Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XF8iw-9e2hY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XF8iw-9e2hY</a>
