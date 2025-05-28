HERES YOUR FIRST LOOK AT SURVIVOR 50!
The wait is over! During tonights finale of SURVIVOR 49, fans got their first look at SURVIVORs highly anticipated milestone 50th season, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-11:00 PM) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). In addition, the two SURVIVOR 49 castaways selected to compete in Season 50 for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1million prize were revealed, as well as A list Survivor fans Zac Brown, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, and MrBeast to be part of milestone season in unique ways.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b-drChHWI_0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b-drChHWI_0</a>