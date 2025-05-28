HERES YOUR FIRST LOOK AT SURVIVOR 50!



The wait is over! During tonights finale of SURVIVOR 49, fans got their first look at SURVIVORs highly anticipated milestone 50th season, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-11:00 PM) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). In addition, the two SURVIVOR 49 castaways selected to compete in Season 50 for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1million prize were revealed, as well as A list Survivor fans Zac Brown, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, and MrBeast to be part of milestone season in unique ways.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b-drChHWI_0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b-drChHWI_0</a>