JENNA LEWIS-DOUGHERTY: Seasons 1 (BORNEO), 8 (ALL-STARS)



COLBY DONALDSON: Seasons 2 (THE AUSTRALIAN OUTBACK), 8 (ALL-STARS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)



STEPHENIE LAGROSSA KENDRICK: Seasons 10 (PALAU), 11 (GUATEMALA), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)



CIRIE FIELDS: Seasons 12 (PANAMA-EXILE ISLAND), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)



OZZY LUSTH: Seasons 13 (COOK ISLANDS), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)



BENJAMIN “COACH” WADE: Seasons 18 (TOCANTINS – THE BRAZILIAN HIGHLANDS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC)



AUBRY BRACCO: Seasons 32 (KAÔH RŌNG – BRAINS VS. BRAWN VS. BEAUTY), 34 (GAME CHANGERS), 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)



CHRISSY HOFBECK: Season 35 (HEROES VS. HEALERS VS. HUSTLERS)



CHRISTIAN HUBICKI: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)



ANGELINA KEELEY: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)



MIKE WHITE: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)



RICK DEVENS: Season 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)



JONATHAN YOUNG: Season 42



DEE VALLADARES: Season 45 winner



EMILY FLIPPEN: Season 45



Q BURDETTE: Season 46



TIFFANY ERVIN: Season 46



CHARLIE DAVIS: Season 46



GENEVIEVE MUSHALUK: Season 47



KAMILLA KARTHIGESU: Season 48



KYLE FRASER: Season 48 winner



JOSEPH HUNTER: Season 48



PLAYER #1 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)



PLAYER #2 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)