Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 83 times)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5760
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« on: Today at 06:30:24 PM »
:conf: THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE AIRS TONIGHT!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR37 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:35:42 PM »
 :2hearts:And a friendly reminder, TOMORROW is the SEASON FINALE! Stay tuned with a glass of juice or wine, and let's get these last stretches! Starting in less than 2 hours. :2hearts:

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:15:13 PM »
15 minutes until the wild goose chase begins!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:25:12 PM »
5 minutes!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:51 PM »
And here is our first night!! :2hearts: :cheer:

Previously on TAR, 14 teams began a race around the world. Recap of twists and surprises seeing the return of classic game pieces and the introduction of new ones. There have been incredible comebacks and emotional eliminations - cue the chronological order! Now, it's down to the final four. In the first part, teams are traveling to Porto. More surprises await for them. The road will be the toughest.

Carson & Jack depart 1st at 1:52 A.M. Travel to Portugal! Teams will self-drive and take part in Valet Roulette, picking either a manual or automatic card depending on their luck. We get a flashback of Emily & Molly, Luis & Michele, and Natalia.

DnD are going to Voyages Mosaic (travel agency). They are feeling confident and Carson says it's make or break for tiny mistakes.

Alyssa & Josiah leave in 2nd at 2:07 A.M. Alyssa says this is the craziest feeling there is only two legs remaining. Josiah says they used to work separately and this race brought them closer. Carson & Jack are leaving on the 11:20 A.M. flight.

Jon & Ana depart in 3rd with Ana feeling anxiety.
