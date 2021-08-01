And here is our first night!!
Previously on TAR, 14 teams began a race around the world. Recap of twists and surprises seeing the return of classic game pieces and the introduction of new ones. There have been incredible comebacks and emotional eliminations - cue the chronological order! Now, it's down to the final four. In the first part, teams are traveling to Porto. More surprises await for them. The road will be the toughest.
Carson & Jack depart 1st at 1:52 A.M. Travel to Portugal! Teams will self-drive and take part in Valet Roulette, picking either a manual or automatic card depending on their luck. We get a flashback of Emily & Molly, Luis & Michele, and Natalia.
DnD are going to Voyages Mosaic (travel agency). They are feeling confident and Carson says it's make or break for tiny mistakes.
Alyssa & Josiah leave in 2nd at 2:07 A.M. Alyssa says this is the craziest feeling there is only two legs remaining. Josiah says they used to work separately and this race brought them closer. Carson & Jack are leaving on the 11:20 A.M. flight.
Jon & Ana depart in 3rd with Ana feeling anxiety.