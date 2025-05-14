BIG BROTHER reveals BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery as the official season 27 theme. Houseguests will enter the enigmatic Hotel Mystère, a place where secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems. In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a Mystery Houseguest whose identity will remain under wraps at least for now. The mystery begins with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), followed by another 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Host Julie Chen Moonves returns to guide viewers through the twists and turns of the summer.



This season marks a milestone for the iconic reality series, delivering the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its debut in 2000. Fans can expect extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes packed with drama and strategy, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access with the debut of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED every other Friday night starting July 25. Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 PM, PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV.



BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery House Highlights:



Mystery Hotel Theme: The BIG BROTHER house is transformed into a suspense-filled hotel, complete with secrets, hidden passageways and a mysterious vibe that sets the stage for a summer of intrigue.



Reception Area: Houseguests are welcomed by a wall of 75 key boxes, some filled with skeleton keys and other clues that might reveal themselves later in the game



Living Room Chess Guardians: Towering 22-foot walls and a balcony lined with giant plaster chess pieces (bishop, queen, king, knight) watch over the house, adding a regal and strategic flair.



Attic Bedroom of Oddities: Beds made from wooden crates, rubber masks on the walls and haunted artifacts like a black knights helmet and diving suit make this room a spooky treasure trove.



Sleeper Car Bunk Room: Behind a secret entrance, this train-themed bedroom straight out of a murder mystery novel contains bunkbeds for six Houseguests (the first time the BB house has had bunk beds since season one!) and a sleek Art Deco design.



Rooftop Garden Kitchen: The kitchen and dining area mimic a rooftop garden with ivy-covered walls, sunset skies and a 10-foot round garden party table under string lights.



Secretive Wine Cellar: A moody, bottle-lined cellar (with no actual wine, sorry Houseguests) is a perfect spot for whispering secrets and plotting moves.



Victorian Conservatory Lounge: A lush, plant-filled room with a 13-foot green velvet lounge and a plum tree, ideal for quiet strategy sessions.



Venom Lounge and Poison Bar: Upstairs, snakes slither across the wallpaper in a moody lounge featuring a Poison Bar, (dont worry, there is no actual poison) a velvet daybed and ravens stealing party lights.



Boxing Ring Gym: The gym includes a full boxing ring, heavy bag and workout gear  great for blowing off steam and staying in top sleuthing shape.

