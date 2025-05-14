« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Big Brother 27 News & Media  (Read 6863 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Big Brother 27 News & Media
« on: May 14, 2025, 01:04:39 PM »
BIG BROTHER SUPER SIZES THE SUMMER WITH ITS BIGGEST SEASON EVER, PREMIERING A SPECIAL 90-MINUTE EPISODE ON THURSDAY, JULY 10



New Season Features 90-Minute Wednesday Episodes and Big Brother: Unlocked, a New Friday Night Show Featuring Surprise Guests, Exclusive Interviews and Behind-the-Scenes Footage

BIG BROTHER returns with its biggest season ever, airing the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its 2000 debut through extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the launch of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season. The new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) followed by a 90-minute Sunday episode Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

In the 90-minute premiere of its 27th season, BIG BROTHER welcomes an all-new group of Houseguests into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected with more hours than ever of BIG BROTHER this summer, and a season full of twists and turns. After its premiere, the series will air Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/delayed PT) expanded from its regular 60-minute episodes, followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays  featuring live evictions  and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). 

Then get ready for BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED as three BB All-Stars offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Former Houseguests share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insiders perspective every other Friday starting Friday, July 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). 

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

CBS SUMMER 2025 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Thursdays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM  BIG BROTHER (90-minute 27th season premiere July 10)

8:00-9:00 PM  BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 17)

Sundays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM  BIG BROTHER (90-minute Sunday premiere July 13) 

8:00-9:00 PM  BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 20)

Wednesdays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM  BIG BROTHER (90-minute Wednesdays starting July 16)

Fridays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM  BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED (Premiere Friday, July 25 then airs every other week  Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Sept. 26)
« Last Edit: May 14, 2025, 01:07:45 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #1 on: July 02, 2025, 12:09:26 PM »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #2 on: July 02, 2025, 12:21:33 PM »
FIRST LOOK: BIG BROTHER: A SUMMER OF MYSTERY UNLOCKS A SEASON OF SECRETS WHEN HOUSEGUESTS ENTER THE HOTEL MYSTÈRE



BIG BROTHER reveals BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery as the official season 27 theme. Houseguests will enter the enigmatic Hotel Mystère, a place where secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems. In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a Mystery Houseguest whose identity will remain under wraps  at least for now. The mystery begins with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), followed by another 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Host Julie Chen Moonves returns to guide viewers through the twists and turns of the summer.

This season marks a milestone for the iconic reality series, delivering the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its debut in 2000. Fans can expect extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes packed with drama and strategy, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access with the debut of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED every other Friday night starting July 25. Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 PM, PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV.

BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery House Highlights:

    Mystery Hotel Theme: The BIG BROTHER house is transformed into a suspense-filled hotel, complete with secrets, hidden passageways and a mysterious vibe that sets the stage for a summer of intrigue.

    Reception Area: Houseguests are welcomed by a wall of 75 key boxes, some filled with skeleton keys and other clues that might reveal themselves later in the game 

    Living Room Chess Guardians: Towering 22-foot walls and a balcony lined with giant plaster chess pieces (bishop, queen, king, knight) watch over the house, adding a regal and strategic flair.

    Attic Bedroom of Oddities: Beds made from wooden crates, rubber masks on the walls and haunted artifacts like a black knights helmet and diving suit make this room a spooky treasure trove.

    Sleeper Car Bunk Room: Behind a secret entrance, this train-themed bedroom straight out of a murder mystery novel contains bunkbeds for six Houseguests (the first time the BB house has had bunk beds since season one!) and a sleek Art Deco design.

    Rooftop Garden Kitchen: The kitchen and dining area mimic a rooftop garden with ivy-covered walls, sunset skies and a 10-foot round garden party table under string lights.

    Secretive Wine Cellar: A moody, bottle-lined cellar (with no actual wine, sorry Houseguests) is a perfect spot for whispering secrets and plotting moves.

    Victorian Conservatory Lounge: A lush, plant-filled room with a 13-foot green velvet lounge and a plum tree, ideal for quiet strategy sessions.

    Venom Lounge and Poison Bar: Upstairs, snakes slither across the wallpaper in a moody lounge featuring a Poison Bar, (dont worry, there is no actual poison) a velvet daybed and ravens stealing party lights.

    Boxing Ring Gym: The gym includes a full boxing ring, heavy bag and workout gear  great for blowing off steam and staying in top sleuthing shape.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #3 on: July 08, 2025, 11:37:25 AM »
BIG BROTHER: A SUMMER OF MYSTERY CAST REVEALED



16 New Houseguests Will Check in to the Hotel Mystère and One Mystery Player Will Make Their Entrance

BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests and a clue to one Mystery Player set to move into Hotel Mystère during the 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Paramount+ Premium subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds. Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 PM, PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV.

This seasons cast includes a professional bull rider, event curator, marketing manager, AI consultant, aura painter, attorney and a dungeon master, among others. This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda. And if youre looking to crack the code on the mystery players identity, keep your eyes on the official BIG BROTHER Instagram  clues are already hiding in plain sight. (@bigbrothercbs)
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #4 on: July 08, 2025, 11:50:44 AM »
Big Brother Season 27 Premiere Preview

From inside the Big Brother house, host Julie Chen Moonves reveals the latest details about season 27's theme and the new lineup of houseguests set to compete in "A Summer of Mystery." In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a "Mystery Houseguest" whose identity will remain under wraps  at least for now. The mystery begins with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), followed by another 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VoVU5TiKTxg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VoVU5TiKTxg</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #5 on: July 10, 2025, 02:28:35 PM »
Big Brother - Premiere Episode Sneak Peek | What Happens When the Lights Go Out?

BIG BROTHER returns with its biggest season ever, airing the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its 2000 debut through extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the launch of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IJqOmEgtkUs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IJqOmEgtkUs</a>

Logged

Offline Boingo

  • Amazing Race Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2408
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #6 on: July 11, 2025, 09:14:31 AM »
 :conf: Just learned that Paramount+ and Pluto TV will begin Live Streaming of BB 27 on July 13 @ 9:30PM PT (let the games begin)  }:>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #7 on: July 11, 2025, 12:15:28 PM »
CBS Press Release

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

7:00-7:30 PM, ET     NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 PM, ET     60 MINUTES (58th season premiere of the #1 news program)

(7:00-8:00 PM, PT) *7:00-8:00 PM time period on Sunday, Oct. 5

8:30-10:30 PM, ET    BIG BROTHER (27th season finale)
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #8 on: July 16, 2025, 02:35:28 PM »
THE CAST OF BIG BROTHER 27

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:17:51 PM »
BIG BROTHER WINNERS TAYLOR HALE AND DERRICK LEVASSEUR TO LEAD THE NEW BI-WEEKLY SERIES BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED



The Insider Look Will Feature BB Fan-Favorite Houseguests, Mystery Celebrity Guests, Never-Before-Seen Footage and Recurring Segments Including BB Fantasy Draft and Big Move/Bad Move

CBS announces BIG BROTHER winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur will lead the new bi-weekly series BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED. The show will offer an insider look at season 27 and is set to premiere Friday, July 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and will air every other week on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Taylor and Derrick will guide viewers through never-before-seen broadcast footage, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes moments from inside the BIG BROTHER house. BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED will feature recurring segments like BB Fantasy Draft, Big Move/Bad Move and Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy. Throughout the season, Taylor and Derrick will be joined by mystery celebrity guests and surprise BIG BROTHER alumni to break down the drama and deliver exclusive insights. Keep your eyes on the official BIG BROTHER Instagram (@bigbrothercbs)  clues will be posted for fans to crack the mystery and guess which celebrity guest will be joining the panel!

Taylor made history as the first Black woman to win BIG BROTHER and the first houseguest to win both the grand prize and Americas Favorite Houseguest in season 24. Derrick, a former undercover detective, dominated season 16 without facing eviction until the final three.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26918
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 27 News & Media
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:37:38 PM »
BIG BROTHER INTRO

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j_RHwwr4nf8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j_RHwwr4nf8</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 