Big Brother Season 27 Premiere Preview
From inside the Big Brother house, host Julie Chen Moonves reveals the latest details about season 27's theme and the new lineup of houseguests set to compete in "A Summer of Mystery." In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a "Mystery Houseguest" whose identity will remain under wraps
at least for now. The mystery begins with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), followed by another 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT).
