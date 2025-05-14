« previous next »
Big Brother 27 News & Media
« on: May 14, 2025, 01:04:39 PM »
BIG BROTHER SUPER SIZES THE SUMMER WITH ITS BIGGEST SEASON EVER, PREMIERING A SPECIAL 90-MINUTE EPISODE ON THURSDAY, JULY 10



New Season Features 90-Minute Wednesday Episodes and Big Brother: Unlocked, a New Friday Night Show Featuring Surprise Guests, Exclusive Interviews and Behind-the-Scenes Footage

BIG BROTHER returns with its biggest season ever, airing the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its 2000 debut through extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the launch of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season. The new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) followed by a 90-minute Sunday episode Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

In the 90-minute premiere of its 27th season, BIG BROTHER welcomes an all-new group of Houseguests into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected with more hours than ever of BIG BROTHER this summer, and a season full of twists and turns. After its premiere, the series will air Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/delayed PT) expanded from its regular 60-minute episodes, followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays  featuring live evictions  and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). 

Then get ready for BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED as three BB All-Stars offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Former Houseguests share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insiders perspective every other Friday starting Friday, July 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). 

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

CBS SUMMER 2025 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Thursdays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM  BIG BROTHER (90-minute 27th season premiere July 10)

8:00-9:00 PM  BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 17)

Sundays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM  BIG BROTHER (90-minute Sunday premiere July 13) 

8:00-9:00 PM  BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 20)

Wednesdays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM  BIG BROTHER (90-minute Wednesdays starting July 16)

Fridays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM  BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED (Premiere Friday, July 25 then airs every other week  Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Sept. 26)
FIRST LOOK: BIG BROTHER: A SUMMER OF MYSTERY UNLOCKS A SEASON OF SECRETS WHEN HOUSEGUESTS ENTER THE HOTEL MYSTÈRE



BIG BROTHER reveals BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery as the official season 27 theme. Houseguests will enter the enigmatic Hotel Mystère, a place where secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems. In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a Mystery Houseguest whose identity will remain under wraps  at least for now. The mystery begins with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), followed by another 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Host Julie Chen Moonves returns to guide viewers through the twists and turns of the summer.

This season marks a milestone for the iconic reality series, delivering the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its debut in 2000. Fans can expect extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes packed with drama and strategy, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access with the debut of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED every other Friday night starting July 25. Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 PM, PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV.

BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery House Highlights:

    Mystery Hotel Theme: The BIG BROTHER house is transformed into a suspense-filled hotel, complete with secrets, hidden passageways and a mysterious vibe that sets the stage for a summer of intrigue.

    Reception Area: Houseguests are welcomed by a wall of 75 key boxes, some filled with skeleton keys and other clues that might reveal themselves later in the game 

    Living Room Chess Guardians: Towering 22-foot walls and a balcony lined with giant plaster chess pieces (bishop, queen, king, knight) watch over the house, adding a regal and strategic flair.

    Attic Bedroom of Oddities: Beds made from wooden crates, rubber masks on the walls and haunted artifacts like a black knights helmet and diving suit make this room a spooky treasure trove.

    Sleeper Car Bunk Room: Behind a secret entrance, this train-themed bedroom straight out of a murder mystery novel contains bunkbeds for six Houseguests (the first time the BB house has had bunk beds since season one!) and a sleek Art Deco design.

    Rooftop Garden Kitchen: The kitchen and dining area mimic a rooftop garden with ivy-covered walls, sunset skies and a 10-foot round garden party table under string lights.

    Secretive Wine Cellar: A moody, bottle-lined cellar (with no actual wine, sorry Houseguests) is a perfect spot for whispering secrets and plotting moves.

    Victorian Conservatory Lounge: A lush, plant-filled room with a 13-foot green velvet lounge and a plum tree, ideal for quiet strategy sessions.

    Venom Lounge and Poison Bar: Upstairs, snakes slither across the wallpaper in a moody lounge featuring a Poison Bar, (dont worry, there is no actual poison) a velvet daybed and ravens stealing party lights.

    Boxing Ring Gym: The gym includes a full boxing ring, heavy bag and workout gear  great for blowing off steam and staying in top sleuthing shape.
