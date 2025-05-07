An episode with this many placement shifts is bound to be exciting! It was nice to see a race to the Pit Stop with more than just two teams.I feel the Council of Europe task may have tripped up more teams if they had not told the teams the number of correct answers (4), though who knows if we would have got the hilarious guesses of UAE or Indonesia in that case.It was interesting to see how Alyssa was the one trying to convince Josiah to use the EP, then after their first few attempts, it was vice versa! I thought it may have been a bad usage of the pass- these types of matching tasks should get easier as they go on; if you can remember the ones you got correct, the number of possible combinations of the remaining cheeses goes down. Their strong Detour performance saved them.An Express Pass hadn't been used on an Active Route Info in TARUS until season 35, but now 2 of the last 4 uses have been on an ARI.Mark & Brett were right that they at least gave other teams a lot of trouble. In fact, they hadn't finished as low as fifth since leg 4. They ran a strong race, and if you're going to get eliminated, at least it's in a location as pretty as a French vineyard.