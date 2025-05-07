« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 1078 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5755
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: May 07, 2025, 09:52:47 PM »
We return to Han scrubbing like her life depends on it. They call for a check and are finally approved! They leave in last.

Holden is asking for directions from two bicyclists right next to Jon with one cyclist. "The margin of error is really small right now." - Holden.

Brett & Mark can't catch up to Alyssa & Josiah's car while Holden and Han meet Vegas passing them in the opposite direction. "You're not going up the river. You're going adjacent." - Holden. Han wants Holden to breathe. Catfight! :funny:

Jon is directing Ana in a downtrodden manner while Josiah sees someone sitting on a motorcycle in the middle of a field... what? :funny:

Josiah & Alyssa see the vineyard's main hill and starts climbing. They meet Phil with Alyssa crying that they couldn't get ahead. Phil reveals they are TEAM NUMBER TWO to absolute disbelief and joy.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5755
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: May 07, 2025, 09:54:31 PM »
"We used the Express Pass right today." - Josiah. Alyssa is the TAR champ to Josiah. "I thought we were out." This is probably the best last place reaction to a very safe position I've seen in so long. :funny:

Brett & Mark navigating onto a field while Han & Holden think they were going the right way. "Holden, we've been in this situation before." Brett & Mark miss a turning point. Jon & Ana are now also driving the wrong way with Jon's disapproval very apparent. Oh, this is exciting.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5755
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: May 07, 2025, 09:56:14 PM »
"Lord, help me with this woman. Lord, help me with patience." - Jon. Han & Holden are now in a foot race up the hill with Jon & Ana. Brett & Mark are driving in high hopes.

Jon & Ana arrive to Phil as TEAM NUMBER THREE. They also though they were last. Jon is ashamed he got knocked down by Carson.

Han & Holden arrive at the Pit Stop right behind as Jon reveals they are TEAM NUBER FOUR.

Brett & Mark show up at the Pit Stop and are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated from the race.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5755
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: May 07, 2025, 09:57:22 PM »
Mark says they had a hard day while Brett breaks down. They are very grateful for this chance to cherish their relationship. "We ran 10 legs, we put a lot of pressure on many teams." They know many teams will be sleeping well tonight.

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5755
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: May 07, 2025, 09:59:41 PM »
NEXT WEEK ON WEDNESDAY! (AND DON'T FORGET THURSDAY IS THE DAY OF THE FINALE!) :gnome

Show content
Two episodes. Two legs. Everyone is arguing. One million dollars on the line. Who will win THE AMAZING RACE?
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5755
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: May 07, 2025, 10:02:13 PM »
And that was the end of our Strasbourg leg with an insanely close race till the end. A lot of true colors coming out and much to talk about between the Head-to-Head (and lack thereof of Express Pass usage here) and the tension and high emotions among most teams. Please reply with your comments, critiques, and further conversations below and let's continue this conversation before the penultimate episode. Thanks for joining!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2030
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: May 07, 2025, 11:27:22 PM »
For quite some time after TAR 30, people debated whether TAR US or TAR Canada did the Face Off/H2H better. The correct answer was neither. This episode has the correct placement, in the middle of the leg. Not as the last task, and not the second to last task. There was so much time for the team that lost to make up time that it is almost crazy that they were eliminated (I know Justin will go on a huge tangent about following other teams). On top of the H2H, there was a lot to enjoy like the city of Strasbourg, the cheese task, and the mad scramble after the Detour to the Pit Stop. Only one more week left of what I am considering a top tier season.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4463
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: May 07, 2025, 11:32:37 PM »
I have to agree. It's even better as the first task than second-to-last.
Logged

Offline Pi

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:00:21 AM »
An episode with this many placement shifts is bound to be exciting! It was nice to see a race to the Pit Stop with more than just two teams.

I feel the Council of Europe task may have tripped up more teams if they had not told the teams the number of correct answers (4), though who knows if we would have got the hilarious guesses of UAE or Indonesia in that case.

It was interesting to see how Alyssa was the one trying to convince Josiah to use the EP, then after their first few attempts, it was vice versa! I thought it may have been a bad usage of the pass- these types of matching tasks should get easier as they go on; if you can remember the ones you got correct, the number of possible combinations of the remaining cheeses goes down. Their strong Detour performance saved them.

An Express Pass hadn't been used on an Active Route Info in TARUS until season 35, but now 2 of the last 4 uses have been on an ARI.

Mark & Brett were right that they at least gave other teams a lot of trouble. In fact, they hadn't finished as low as fifth since leg 4. They ran a strong race, and if you're going to get eliminated, at least it's in a location as pretty as a French vineyard. :)
Logged
"I would define [culture] as the propensity to respect. The propensity to respect the other, the propensity to respect that which you do not know, the propensity to respect bread, earth, nature, history, and culture, and as a consequence of this, the propensity to respect the self, to dignity. - AB
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 