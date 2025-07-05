For quite some time after TAR 30, people debated whether TAR US or TAR Canada did the Face Off/H2H better. The correct answer was neither. This episode has the correct placement, in the middle of the leg. Not as the last task, and not the second to last task. There was so much time for the team that lost to make up time that it is almost crazy that they were eliminated (I know Justin will go on a huge tangent about following other teams). On top of the H2H, there was a lot to enjoy like the city of Strasbourg, the cheese task, and the mad scramble after the Detour to the Pit Stop. Only one more week left of what I am considering a top tier season.