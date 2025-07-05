« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 749 times)

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:52:47 PM »
We return to Han scrubbing like her life depends on it. They call for a check and are finally approved! They leave in last.

Holden is asking for directions from two bicyclists right next to Jon with one cyclist. "The margin of error is really small right now." - Holden.

Brett & Mark can't catch up to Alyssa & Josiah's car while Holden and Han meet Vegas passing them in the opposite direction. "You're not going up the river. You're going adjacent." - Holden. Han wants Holden to breathe. Catfight! :funny:

Jon is directing Ana in a downtrodden manner while Josiah sees someone sitting on a motorcycle in the middle of a field... what? :funny:

Josiah & Alyssa see the vineyard's main hill and starts climbing. They meet Phil with Alyssa crying that they couldn't get ahead. Phil reveals they are TEAM NUMBER TWO to absolute disbelief and joy.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:54:31 PM »
"We used the Express Pass right today." - Josiah. Alyssa is the TAR champ to Josiah. "I thought we were out." This is probably the best last place reaction to a very safe position I've seen in so long. :funny:

Brett & Mark navigating onto a field while Han & Holden think they were going the right way. "Holden, we've been in this situation before." Brett & Mark miss a turning point. Jon & Ana are now also driving the wrong way with Jon's disapproval very apparent. Oh, this is exciting.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 PM »
"Lord, help me with this woman. Lord, help me with patience." - Jon. Han & Holden are now in a foot race up the hill with Jon & Ana. Brett & Mark are driving in high hopes.

Jon & Ana arrive to Phil as TEAM NUMBER THREE. They also though they were last. Jon is ashamed he got knocked down by Carson.

Han & Holden arrive at the Pit Stop right behind as Jon reveals they are TEAM NUBER FOUR.

Brett & Mark show up at the Pit Stop and are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated from the race.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:57:22 PM »
Mark says they had a hard day while Brett breaks down. They are very grateful for this chance to cherish their relationship. "We ran 10 legs, we put a lot of pressure on many teams." They know many teams will be sleeping well tonight.

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 PM »
NEXT WEEK ON WEDNESDAY! (AND DON'T FORGET THURSDAY IS THE DAY OF THE FINALE!) :gnome

Show content
Two episodes. Two legs. Everyone is arguing. One million dollars on the line. Who will win THE AMAZING RACE?
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 PM »
And that was the end of our Strasbourg leg with an insanely close race till the end. A lot of true colors coming out and much to talk about between the Head-to-Head (and lack thereof of Express Pass usage here) and the tension and high emotions among most teams. Please reply with your comments, critiques, and further conversations below and let's continue this conversation before the penultimate episode. Thanks for joining!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 PM »
For quite some time after TAR 30, people debated whether TAR US or TAR Canada did the Face Off/H2H better. The correct answer was neither. This episode has the correct placement, in the middle of the leg. Not as the last task, and not the second to last task. There was so much time for the team that lost to make up time that it is almost crazy that they were eliminated (I know Justin will go on a huge tangent about following other teams). On top of the H2H, there was a lot to enjoy like the city of Strasbourg, the cheese task, and the mad scramble after the Detour to the Pit Stop. Only one more week left of what I am considering a top tier season.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 5/7/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 PM »
I have to agree. It's even better as the first task than second-to-last.
